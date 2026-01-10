Border traders delay investment amid fears of renewed clashes

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 10, 2026, 6:35 PM
80 1 minute read
Photo via Channel 7 News

Border traders and farmers in areas near the Thai-Cambodian border are delaying investment and selling produce early amid fears of a renewed military clash, according to reports from local communities in Buriram and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

Residents in Ban Kruat district, Buriram province, said uncertainty remains high despite a ceasefire agreement signed between Thailand and Cambodia. Villagers described ongoing concern following reports that Cambodian forces fired mortar rounds at a Thai military base in Chong Bok, Ubon Ratchathani province, after the ceasefire, injuring one Thai soldier.

Local traders said the incident reinforced fears of a third clash, prompting many to avoid purchasing goods for resale. Several villagers said they had already suffered losses after being forced to evacuate to shelters for more than 20 days during earlier fighting. Perishable goods bought for trade spoiled during that period, leaving families without income for almost a month.

Photo via Channel 7 News

Traders said they are now reluctant to invest further capital, citing the risk of renewed conflict and uncertainty over border stability. Many called on the government to accelerate financial assistance and compensation. Some residents said the previous compensation of 5,000 baht per family did not reflect the scale of losses incurred and suggested support in the range of 7,000 to 10,000 baht per household.

In nearby Ubon Ratchathani province, farmers have begun selling cassava earlier than planned to secure emergency funds. At a cassava purchasing factory in Tambon Song, Nam Yuen district, long queues of vehicles were seen stretching onto the main road as farmers rushed to sell their crops.

Farmers said their plantations are located close to the border and could be affected if fighting resumes. Many reported needing immediate cash to cover household expenses and repay village fund debts accumulated during evacuation periods.

Mr Krud Tatto, 65, a farmer in the area, said he had already evacuated his family twice during previous clashes. Each evacuation required spending on transport, food, and temporary accommodation. He said he decided to dig up and sell his cassava early to ensure his family had sufficient funds if another evacuation became necessary.

The situation was reported by Weekend News, which noted that economic activity in border communities remains subdued as residents prioritise financial security over trade and production while tensions persist.

80 1 minute read

Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.