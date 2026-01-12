Drug suspect escapes after police officer grants ‘farewell’ release

Photo via Facebook/ หมอข่าว ออนไลน์

Key insights from the news

  • A police officer in Nakhon Si Thammarat was dismissed after releasing a drug suspect, Ekkaluck Datepalit, who escaped custody under suspicious circumstances.
  • Ekkaluck was arrested for possession of a Category 1 narcotic and claimed he needed to say goodbye to his family before imprisonment, which led to his temporary release.
  • CCTV footage revealed Police Sergeant Major Teerawat Meesichan opened the detention room door and escorted Ekkaluck to his vehicle, contradicting his claim of not intending to aid the escape.
  • Teerawat has been arrested and is under investigation, with further disciplinary and legal actions expected as Ekkaluck remains at large.

A police officer in Nakhon Si Thammarat was dismissed from government service after releasing his friend, a detained drug suspect, who later escaped from custody. The officer claimed the suspect deceived him by saying he wanted to say goodbye to his family before imprisonment.

The suspect, Ekkaluck Datepalit, was arrested on Saturday, January 10, for possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell. He was being held at Tung Yai Police Station while awaiting further legal proceedings.

However, Ekkaluck later escaped from custody under suspicious circumstances. Police found no signs of forced entry or escape from the detention room. CCTV footage instead showed Police Sergeant Major Teerawat Meesichan, who was on duty at the time, opening the detention room door, escorting Ekkaluck outside, and accompanying him to his personal vehicle.

Teerawat was arrested shortly afterwards based on the CCTV evidence. During questioning, he admitted to releasing the suspect but insisted he did not intend to help Ekkaluck escape.

The officer told investigators that he and Ekkaluck had been friends long before he joined the police force. On the day of the incident, Ekkaluck allegedly begged him for temporary release, claiming he wanted to see his wife and children one last time before facing imprisonment.

Police arrested for releasing drug suspect
Photo via Facebook/ หมอข่าว ออนไลน์

Feeling sympathy for his friend, Teerawat said he agreed and drove Ekkaluck to his home. Upon arrival, Ekkaluck reportedly took advantage of the situation, fled the scene, and disappeared. As of the latest report, the suspect remains at large.

According to MGR Online, Teerawat was detained at Tung Yai Police Station while the investigation into his misconduct continues. Due to the clear evidence, he was already dismissed from government service. Authorities said additional disciplinary and legal penalties would be announced once the investigation is complete.

Police claims drug suspect deceives him into release
Photo via Channel 8

In a similar case reported in December last year, a Thai man arrested for theft escaped from a police station in Nakhon Ratchasima by jumping from a window about two metres above the ground. The suspect was injured in the fall and was unable to flee further.

Another escape incident occurred in Bangkok last month when a Thai man wanted for attempted murder fled arrest in the Khlong Toei area. During the pursuit, the suspect opened fire at police officers, injuring one officer and an innocent teenage girl.

