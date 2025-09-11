Thailand video news “Bangkok Safari Worker Fatally Mauled by Lions After Exiting Vehicle in Restricted Zone”, Thailand Achieves Top Marks in ICAO Safety Audit After Years of Reform

Thailand is facing a week of dramatic developments, from a fatal lion attack at Bangkok’s Safari World and a court ruling on a deadly school-bus fire to Prime Minister Anutin’s vast asset declaration. At the same time, regional cooperation is growing as Thailand and Cambodia agree to withdraw troops and reopen borders, while the country earns top marks in an ICAO safety audit. Moves to declare Bangkok a special pollution control zone and a new Grab co-payment scheme reflect efforts to improve public health and support the economy amid heightened scrutiny of tourism and nightlife.

A 58-year-old zookeeper at Safari World Bangkok was killed by lions after stepping out of his vehicle in the drive-through section where exiting is strictly prohibited. Witnesses described the lions attacking for around fifteen minutes while tourists tried to scare them off by honking and shouting. The man, a longtime staff member, reportedly bent down to pick something up, which violated park safety rules. Authorities have since closed the safari zone and launched an investigation into the incident. The tragedy has raised renewed concerns about animal safety protocols and the management of Thailand’s growing captive lion population.

A provincial court handed suspended prison terms and fines to a bus garage owner, his daughter, and a driver over a bus fire that killed 23 students and teachers on a school trip. The owners were initially sentenced to eight years and heavy fines, later reduced due to guilty pleas. The driver also received a halved sentence, with a suspended term and reduced fine. All three were placed on probation instead of serving immediate jail time. The ruling has sparked debate over safety oversight and the use of modified gas-powered buses in Thailand.

Thailand’s new Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, has disclosed assets worth nearly 4 billion baht, including three private jets, two speedboats, luxury properties, and valuable antiques. His bank deposits, investments, vehicles, and rare collections form a major portion of the declaration. Compared to last year, his declared wealth has dropped by over 400 million baht but remains substantial. The declaration came as part of constitutional requirements for transparency following his appointment as prime minister. The announcement has reignited discussions about wealth, political power, and public trust in governance.

British TV presenter Zara McDermott revealed a frightening moment while filming her documentary in Bangkok when police threatened arrest despite the crew holding a valid permit. The team was filming in a red-light district when tensions flared with authorities and business owners. At one point, a crew member was struck by an ashtray thrown by a bar operator. The ordeal left the crew fearing both arrest and the loss of their footage. The documentary explores the darker realities behind nightlife tourism in Thailand and the challenges faced by those working in the sex industry.

Thailand and Cambodia have reached an agreement to withdraw troops and weapons from disputed border areas and to work together on landmine clearance. Both countries emphasized the importance of reopening the border to restore trade and improve regional stability. The deal includes steps to ensure safety for civilians in previously militarized zones. Leaders expressed confidence that this move would strengthen bilateral relations and economic cooperation. The agreement is seen as a significant step in easing longstanding tensions along the border.

Thailand recently scored an impressive 91.35% in the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Universal Safety Oversight Audit, far above the global average of about 70.5%. Key areas evaluated included legislation, licensing, aircraft operations, airworthiness, aerodrome standards, accident investigation, air navigation services, and regulatory oversight. The country earned perfect scores in aviation legislation and regulatory organisation—two domains directly overseen by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT). This accomplishment marks a significant turnaround since 2015, when Thailand was issued a “red flag” by ICAO due to dozens of serious safety concerns and a very low score.

Officials are moving to declare Bangkok a special pollution control zone in response to worsening air quality. The designation would allow stricter regulations on industrial emissions, construction activities, and vehicle exhaust. Authorities plan to expand air quality monitoring and strengthen enforcement of pollution laws. The move is aimed at protecting public health and reducing seasonal smog problems. It also signals a broader effort to make Bangkok’s rapid urban growth more sustainable.

Grab has joined a government co-payment initiative designed to boost the food industry during tough economic times. The scheme allows consumers to enjoy discounts on food deliveries, with part of the cost covered by the state. The program is expected to increase demand for food services and encourage spending. For small food vendors, it provides a lifeline to stay competitive and reach more customers. The partnership highlights how public and private sectors are working together to support economic recovery.