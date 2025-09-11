Thai man arrested after murdering neighbour over sexual harassment dispute

Police successfully arrested a man for murdering his neighbour following a dispute over alleged sexual harassment. The suspect evaded capture for more than a week in the southern province of Songkhla.

The suspect, 43 year old Suthep, fatally shot his neighbour, 45 year old Pongsak, at around 5.20pm on September 4 in Ban Hua Khao community, Singha Nakhon district, Songkhla. He fled the scene immediately after the shooting. Police initially decided not to pursue him, as he was known to always carry a firearm.

The dispute between the two men began after Suthep allegedly sexually harassed Pongsak’s daughter by touching her cheeks. A physical altercation followed, during which Pongsak pulled out a gun.

According to Matichon, Pongsak fired several shots at Suthep, but missed. Suthep then seized the weapon and fatally returned fire.

On September 5, police contacted Suthep’s relatives, urging them to persuade him to surrender, but he refused. Although his family disclosed his hiding place to the officers, he managed to escape by boat.

Yesterday, September 10, police discovered that Suthep returned to his home near the crime scene. Officers raided the property, prompting him to climb onto the roof in a bid to flee.

After more than three hours of negotiation, police arrested Suthep and took him to the station. He was charged under Section 288 of the Criminal Law for intentional murder, which carries a maximum penalty of death, life imprisonment, or a prison sentence of 15 to 20 years.

