PM Anutin reveals billions in assets, private jets and antiques

Thailand’s new prime minister has declared billions in personal assets, revealing luxury items and raising questions about wealth and political influence.

PM Anutin Charnvirakul has disclosed assets amounting to 3.9 billion baht, which include three private jets, two speedboats, and a luxury property in Bangkok. Among his assets, the former construction magnate also listed 1.09 billion baht in cash and deposits spread across over 24 bank accounts.

The 58 year old Bhumjaithai leader revealed his financial status to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) as part of a mandatory process for government officials, with the agency releasing the details publicly yesterday, September 9. As the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, the third-largest in Parliament, Anutin ascended to the role of prime minister following the Constitutional Court’s dismissal of former premier Paetongtarn Shinawatra for ethical breaches.

The opposition People’s Party, which holds the largest parliamentary bloc, is supporting Anutin in return for his pledge to dissolve Parliament within four months. This move is intended to facilitate a general election and a public referendum on constitutional amendments.

The document submitted by Anutin highlighted investments totalling approximately 655 million baht and reported an income exceeding 1.8 million baht for the previous year. His family’s wealth largely stems from the publicly traded company, Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction. This enterprise has secured numerous profitable government contracts over the years, including those for Suvarnabhumi Airport and the Parliament building, which was completed eight years late and 10 billion baht over budget.

Anutin’s assets also encompass numerous land deeds, four luxury vehicles, 22 watches, 24 amulets, and 11 pieces of Benjarong porcelain, originating from the 13th century and historically crafted for royalty, reported Bangkok Post.

His royalist affiliations have significantly enhanced his political standing, potentially surpassing leaders of military-supported parties.

Despite his assurances of non-involvement in last year’s Senate selection process, political analysts note that around 75% of newly appointed senators are connected to him or the Bhumjaithai Party. Investigators have summoned hundreds in relation to alleged organised vote-rigging and money laundering linked to the Senate elections last year.