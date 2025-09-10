Thailand flies high with top marks in aviation safety audit

Thailand passed a major international aviation audit, earning praise for its safety standards and oversight after a thorough inspection by a global body.

The kingdom has passed a comprehensive audit by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), earning global praise for its aviation oversight and safety standards.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) confirmed that Thailand scored an impressive 91.35% in preliminary results under ICAO’s Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme – Continuous Monitoring Approach. The global average sits at just 70.5%.

The inspection, conducted between August 27 and September 8, assessed eight key areas, including legislation, organisation, licensing, aircraft operations, airworthiness, air navigation services, aerodromes, and accident investigation.

Thailand achieved a flawless 100% score in the categories of aviation legislation and regulatory organisation, both directly managed by the CAAT.

“This reflects Thailand’s robust and modern legal framework and a strong aviation authority on par with global leaders in the field,” said CAAT director-general, Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon.

The latest results mark a remarkable recovery from 2015, when Thailand was hit with a “red flag” after ICAO identified 33 significant safety concerns. At the time, the country scored a dismal 33.53%.

After the formation of the CAAT and sweeping regulatory reforms, Thailand had its red flag removed in 2017, reported Bangkok Post.

Since then, steady progress has followed, culminating in this year’s audit success.

Although ICAO’s final results are yet to be released, Manat said the outcome so far shows how far the country has come.

He credited the achievement to close collaboration between the CAAT and aviation partners, including Aeronautical Radio of Thailand, Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT), the Department of Airports, the Civil Aviation Training Centre, and multiple airlines.

“This is a testament to the joint efforts across the entire aviation sector.”

However, things don’t look so good for Nok Air as the CAAT reviews a safety improvement plan submitted by the airline, which could see it regain permission to operate international routes.

International flights were previously suspended over concerns about the airline’s adherence to safety standards. Nok Air’s management has since provided detailed documentation outlining corrective actions and its commitment to meeting CAAT’s requirements.