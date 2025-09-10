Grab backs Thai co-payment scheme to boost food sector

Scheme aims to revive spending and support small food businesses

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 minute agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025
50 1 minute read
Grab backs Thai co-payment scheme to boost food sector | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Food delivery companies have voiced support for a government plan to revive a co-payment scheme aimed at boosting restaurant sales and the wider economy.

Industry leaders say the programme, previously credited with boosting small restaurant sales by up to five times, could offer vital relief as the economy slows.

Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, managing director of Grab Thailand, confirmed the company’s full support for reintroducing the scheme.

“Grab is fully behind the government’s plan. We’re ready to collaborate through marketing campaigns and financial support once it’s confirmed.”

Grab previously participated in the co-payment scheme three years ago, during which time merchants reported significant sales growth.

Grab backs Thai co-payment scheme to boost food sector | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of ThaiPR.Net

Yesterday, September 9, executives from major food delivery firms, including Grab and LINE MAN Wongnai, met with Bhumjaithai Party deputy leader Siripong Angkasakulkiat and members of the Thai Restaurant Association.

The meeting followed the party’s proposal to bring back the scheme as a way to stimulate Thailand’s flagging economy.

Related Articles

Discussion also included the possibility of reducing gross profit fees charged by delivery apps. No final agreement was reached, but platforms had previously cut fees under government request during earlier rounds of the programme.

Grab backs Thai co-payment scheme to boost food sector | News by Thaiger
Photo of Yod Chinsupakul courtesy of Bangkok Post

LINE MAN Wongnai chief executive Yod Chinsupakul proposed a revised distribution model for the scheme.

“Instead of issuing the full subsidy at once, we could allocate it weekly. This encourages continued spending and helps sustain business momentum.”

He also highlighted that restaurant sales across Thailand have dipped noticeably this year, down 14% nationwide in Q2, and even more in Bangkok.

“In some central districts like Banthat Thong, sales dropped by as much as 35%.”

Many small restaurant owners have described 2025 as one of their toughest years yet.

Yod said that during the scheme’s previous run, small restaurants experienced a 1.7 to fourfold increase in sales, with delivery-only businesses growing by an average of 2.5 times.

He said the structure of the programme helps reduce fraud, as customers are required to co-pay and all vendors are verified merchants, according to Bangkok Post.

If the scheme is reactivated, LINE MAN Wongnai plans to provide its updated restaurant database to streamline the registration process and support faster implementation.

Latest Thailand News
Grab backs Thai co-payment scheme to boost food sector | Thaiger Business News

Grab backs Thai co-payment scheme to boost food sector

1 minute ago
Chinese woman dies in Pattaya jet ski accident, husband survives | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese woman dies in Pattaya jet ski accident, husband survives

12 minutes ago
Thai man with 4 phones arrested for filming woman in Lampang | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man with 4 phones arrested for filming woman in Lampang

42 minutes ago
Pattaya to issue sea walker permits to protect marine life | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya to issue sea walker permits to protect marine life

1 hour ago
Patong cops swoop on dodgy kerbside parking setups | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong cops swoop on dodgy kerbside parking setups

1 hour ago
Thai man apologises after woman filmed sitting on his lap on motorcycle trip | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man apologises after woman filmed sitting on his lap on motorcycle trip

2 hours ago
PM Anutin reveals billions in assets, private jets and antiques | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin reveals billions in assets, private jets and antiques

2 hours ago
Thai man murders older brother and hides body in septic tank | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man murders older brother and hides body in septic tank

3 hours ago
Thailand flies high with top marks in aviation safety audit | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand flies high with top marks in aviation safety audit

3 hours ago
Lunique Real Estate celebrates Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya&#8217;s phase one sales hitting 42% | Thaiger Property News

Lunique Real Estate celebrates Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya’s phase one sales hitting 42%

3 hours ago
Rocks removed from Pattaya’s hidden beach over safety fears | Thaiger Pattaya News

Rocks removed from Pattaya’s hidden beach over safety fears

3 hours ago
Thaksin begins 1 year sentence at Bangkok&#8217;s Klong Prem Prison | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin begins 1 year sentence at Bangkok’s Klong Prem Prison

4 hours ago
2 Chinese and 11 Burmese arrested in Bangkok e-cigarettes factory raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Chinese and 11 Burmese arrested in Bangkok e-cigarettes factory raid

4 hours ago
Bangkok zookeeper killed in horrific lion attack at Safari World (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok zookeeper killed in horrific lion attack at Safari World (video)

4 hours ago
BTS monthly packages return amid uncertain 20-baht flat fare policy | Thaiger Bangkok News

BTS monthly packages return amid uncertain 20-baht flat fare policy

5 hours ago
Giant python captured after terrorising Pattaya footpath | Thaiger Pattaya News

Giant python captured after terrorising Pattaya footpath

6 hours ago
China hails Anutin election, pledges closer ties with Thailand | Thaiger Politics News

China hails Anutin election, pledges closer ties with Thailand

6 hours ago
Thai singer fined 1,000 baht for &#8216;Sox on Cox&#8217; performance in Nonthaburi restaurant | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai singer fined 1,000 baht for ‘Sox on Cox’ performance in Nonthaburi restaurant

7 hours ago
Phuket stages full-scale fire drill to boost city safety | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket stages full-scale fire drill to boost city safety

7 hours ago
Hong Kong Customs seize 6kg of cannabis from Thailand flight | Thaiger Cannabis News

Hong Kong Customs seize 6kg of cannabis from Thailand flight

7 hours ago
Chiang Mai pickup crash topples 24 power poles and kills 1 victim | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai pickup crash topples 24 power poles and kills 1 victim

8 hours ago
BBC crew nearly arrested while filming Thailand documentary | Thaiger Bangkok News

BBC crew nearly arrested while filming Thailand documentary

8 hours ago
Thai AirAsia X launches Bangkok-Almaty flights from December | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai AirAsia X launches Bangkok-Almaty flights from December

8 hours ago
More heavy rain and flash floods from monsoon to drench Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

More heavy rain and flash floods from monsoon to drench Thailand

11 hours ago
Thai mother violently punishes 13 year old son for raping younger half-sister | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother violently punishes 13 year old son for raping younger half-sister

24 hours ago
Business NewsEconomy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 minute agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.