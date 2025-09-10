Grab backs Thai co-payment scheme to boost food sector

Food delivery companies have voiced support for a government plan to revive a co-payment scheme aimed at boosting restaurant sales and the wider economy.

Industry leaders say the programme, previously credited with boosting small restaurant sales by up to five times, could offer vital relief as the economy slows.

Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, managing director of Grab Thailand, confirmed the company’s full support for reintroducing the scheme.

“Grab is fully behind the government’s plan. We’re ready to collaborate through marketing campaigns and financial support once it’s confirmed.”

Grab previously participated in the co-payment scheme three years ago, during which time merchants reported significant sales growth.

Yesterday, September 9, executives from major food delivery firms, including Grab and LINE MAN Wongnai, met with Bhumjaithai Party deputy leader Siripong Angkasakulkiat and members of the Thai Restaurant Association.

The meeting followed the party’s proposal to bring back the scheme as a way to stimulate Thailand’s flagging economy.

Discussion also included the possibility of reducing gross profit fees charged by delivery apps. No final agreement was reached, but platforms had previously cut fees under government request during earlier rounds of the programme.

LINE MAN Wongnai chief executive Yod Chinsupakul proposed a revised distribution model for the scheme.

“Instead of issuing the full subsidy at once, we could allocate it weekly. This encourages continued spending and helps sustain business momentum.”

He also highlighted that restaurant sales across Thailand have dipped noticeably this year, down 14% nationwide in Q2, and even more in Bangkok.

“In some central districts like Banthat Thong, sales dropped by as much as 35%.”

Many small restaurant owners have described 2025 as one of their toughest years yet.

Yod said that during the scheme’s previous run, small restaurants experienced a 1.7 to fourfold increase in sales, with delivery-only businesses growing by an average of 2.5 times.

He said the structure of the programme helps reduce fraud, as customers are required to co-pay and all vendors are verified merchants, according to Bangkok Post.

If the scheme is reactivated, LINE MAN Wongnai plans to provide its updated restaurant database to streamline the registration process and support faster implementation.