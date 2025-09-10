Bangkok zookeeper killed in horrific lion attack at Safari World (video)

A zookeeper was attacked and killed by a pack of lions at a Bangkok zoo, as tourists witnessed the incident and tried to intervene to save him.

The shocking attack lasted approximately 15 minutes, with visitors attempting to intervene by honking car horns and shouting to distract the animals.

According to Colonel Dr. Thawatchai Kanchanarin, a former professor and surgeon at Phra Mongkut Klao Hospital, the incident occurred at around 11am today, September 10. The zookeeper had just exited his vehicle when a lion, roughly 10 metres away, approached from behind, grabbed him, and dragged him to the ground before biting him. Shortly after, three to four additional lions joined the attack, inflicting fatal injuries.

“Many witnesses saw the attack but did not know how to help. Tourists honked their car horns and shouted to get the lions to release him.

“At first, some thought the lions were familiar with the officer, possibly assuming he was an owner or caretaker. The lions continued biting for about 15 minutes before officials could intervene.”

The zoo, which attracts both Thai and international visitors, confirmed that staff quickly responded to the situation and transported the injured officer to a nearby hospital. Despite their efforts, initial reports indicate that the zookeeper succumbed to his injuries.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the victim, pending notification of next of kin. Investigators are reviewing the incident to determine how the lions were able to attack a staff member despite standard safety protocols, reported KhaoSod.

The incident has raised serious concerns about safety measures at the zoo, including the separation of staff and dangerous animals, visitor supervision, and emergency response procedures. Zoo management said that they will fully cooperate with officers to investigate the circumstances leading to the attack.

“This is a tragic reminder of the risks involved in handling wild animals. We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and are committed to reviewing our safety protocols to prevent future incidents.”

The death has left both staff and visitors shaken, highlighting the unpredictable nature of working with large predators. Officials advised the public to follow all safety guidelines when visiting animal enclosures and to avoid approaching staff or animals in restricted areas.