Thailand video news | Thailand and Cambodia ink 13-point border peace accord in Kuala Lumpur, Tomorrowland locked In for Pattaya’s Wisdom Valley Festival site

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay deliver the latest regional updates — from Thailand and Cambodia’s 13-point peace accord and a mass exodus of Cambodian workers, to a national mental health warning and fresh challenges in the Thai film industry. Other highlights include a Pattaya villa raid over explicit livestreams, a British overstay arrest linked to theft, and Indonesia’s unusual protest symbol inspired by One Piece. The lineup closes with big news for music fans as Tomorrowland confirms its debut in Pattaya in 2026.

Thailand and Cambodia Ink 13-Point Border Peace Accord in Kuala Lumpur

After three days of tense talks in Kuala Lumpur, Thailand and Cambodia sealed a 13-point border peace deal. The agreement halts aggression, freezes troop movements, and establishes joint response plans, aiming to prevent future ceasefire breaches and build long-term stability.

Exodus Begins: 50,000 Cambodian Workers Flee Thailand Amid Border Escalation

As border tensions escalate, about 50,000 Cambodian workers have crossed back via Baan Laem checkpoint, many heading to Battambang. Most worked in farming and construction, and with daily crossings possibly hitting 10,000, both nations now face mounting labour market challenges.

Thailand’s Middle-Aged Face Mental Health Crisis—New Report Flags Alarming Stress Levels

A ThaiHealth and Mahidol University report reveals 13.4 million Thais suffer from mental health issues, with those aged 45–59 reporting the lowest happiness levels. Economic strain, family pressures, and shifting social norms are fuelling stress across all age groups.

Cash-Strapped Viewers Challenge Thai Film Industry—Demand for ‘Big Ideas’ Grows

Economic pressures are pushing cinema-goers to watch fewer films — sometimes just one a month. Industry leaders urge higher production standards, smarter scheduling, and stronger collaboration to compete with Hollywood blockbusters and attract bigger audiences.

Police Bust Foreign Ring Livestreaming Explicit Shows from Pattaya Villa

In a swift crackdown, Pattaya police arrested three Chinese men and two Laotian women for livestreaming sexual content to China. Officers seized filming gear and sex-related items. The suspects face prison terms and heavy fines under Thai law.

Brit on Two-Year Overstay Nabbed for iPhone Heist from Congolese Tourist

Police in Surat Thani arrested a 29-year-old Brit for allegedly stealing an iPhone from a Congolese tourist in Bangkok. He had overstayed his visa since 2023 and now faces robbery charges as authorities transfer him back to the capital.

One Piece’s Jolly Roger Becomes Indonesia’s Protest Banner

In Indonesia, truckers have adopted the One Piece skull-and-hat flag to protest weight regulations and shrinking civic freedoms. The symbol has spread to homes and vehicles, sparking debate among officials over whether it signals dissent or harmless creativity.

Tomorrowland Locked In for Pattaya’s Wisdom Valley Festival Site, Set for 2026

Tomorrowland will debut at Wisdom Valley, Pattaya, in 2026 under a five-year deal. The world-famous EDM festival expects to draw one million visitors and generate ฿21 billion in revenue, with funding mainly from private investors.

