Tomorrowland confirmed for Pattaya’s Wisdom Valley in 2026

Thursday, August 7, 2025
Photo by Daniels Joffe via Unsplash

The Tourism and Sports minister confirmed the location for Tomorrowland, a world-class music festival, which will be held at Wisdom Valley in Pattaya. Thailand expects the event to generate 21 billion baht over a five-year contract.

Hopes among Thai EDM fans were raised last year when former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had dinner with the organiser of the world-renowned Belgian music festival Tomorrowland, and announced Thailand’s intention to host the event for ten consecutive years.

Although Srettha did not specify when the festival would be held, a rumour from some officials was circulated that the event would happen in Chon Buri in 2026.

Controversy soon followed after Tomorrowland spokesperson Debby Wilmsen denied the announcement, stating that the organisers had not yet signed an official contract with the Thai government.

The statement initially sparked criticism, with many accusing the government of giving false hope to EDM fans and tourism businesses relying on the event’s economic potential. The government admitted that no formal agreement had been made at the time and urged the public to wait for an official confirmation.

Tomorrowland in Pattaya
Photo by Michal Soukup via Unsplash

In July, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Thapanee confirmed that the event was indeed set to take place in Chon Buri in 2026, marking the first time the festival would be held in Asia. However, she noted that the exact venue had not yet been finalised at that stage.

Yesterday, August 6, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, Sorawong Thienthong, reaffirmed the government’s commitment, announcing that the venue had been officially confirmed as Wisdom Valley, located in the Khao Mai Kaew area of Pattaya.

However, fresh controversy emerged over the government’s planned 1.6 billion baht investment in the event. Some critics argued that the budget should instead be directed towards supporting the families of soldiers and civilians who lost their lives in recent border clashes.

Tourism and Sports minister confirm Tomorrowland venue in Pattaya
Sorawong Thienthong | Photo via Facebook/ สรวงศ์ เทียนทอง

Sorawong clarified that the event’s funding would come from a separate budget and expressed confidence that the government would provide appropriate compensation and support to those affected by the conflict.

TAT Governor Thapanee also clarified that Tomorrowland would primarily be funded by the private sector, with the government offering only the necessary support to ensure Thailand can host the festival competitively and effectively.

She added that the investment was worthwhile, as the festival is expected to run from 2026 to 2030 under the current agreement, attracting around one million visitors over five years and generating more than 21 billion baht in revenue for the country.

Fans of the festival continue to await further details, including ticket sale dates and the official event schedule.

