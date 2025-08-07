Tough times hit Thai cinema as viewers cut back

Filmmakers push for fairer screening, bigger concepts and global market expansion

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, August 7, 2025
Photo courtesy of BK Asia City

Box office blues could be looming for Thai cinemas as cash-strapped moviegoers become pickier about what’s worth their ticket money.

That’s the concern from top Thai studio GDH 559 Co Ltd Content Director Thodsapon Thiptinnakorn, who said the sluggish economy is making audiences more selective—possibly reducing their cinema visits from several times a month to just once.

“Viewers may think twice before heading to the cinema. A strong, compelling concept—a ‘big idea’—is now more important than ever.”

Thodsapon said that Thai films are facing fierce competition from Hollywood blockbusters, especially during the Western summer movie season, which tends to dominate local screens.

He debunked the myth that Thai audiences only flock to comedies, pointing out that many locally made comedy films don’t break even. Instead, he called for a more balanced system—especially when it comes to screening schedules.

“In the past, Thai films stayed in theatres for about a month. Now, if the numbers aren’t great in the first weekend, the film can be pulled within days.”

Photo courtesy of Brand Buffet

According to Thodsapon, this practice hurts not just big studios but particularly independent filmmakers, limiting both exposure and revenue. He stressed the need for collaboration between film schools and production companies to ensure graduates are trained in real-world filmmaking skills.

Speaking at the Regional Trade Exponential Fest 2025, hosted by the International Institute for Trade and Development, Thodsapon is optimistic about the future of Thai cinema. He believes the industry is entering a new growth phase, with momentum building both locally and across Southeast Asia.

“Thai films are gaining traction in countries like Vietnam, where cultural similarities and shared humour resonate strongly.”

Vietnam’s population of over 100 million and cinema-going habits make it a key market, reported Bangkok Post.

Shot from the film A Useful Ghost, courtesy of Bangkok Post

Beyond Southeast Asia, Thai cinema is also expanding its footprint in other parts of Asia and Europe. Thodsapon credits this to the global appeal of “Thainess,” which he says can be infused into any genre—so long as the film delivers on its big idea.

“International expansion requires better production quality, and that means higher investment, but the long-term rewards can be significant.”

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, August 7, 2025
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
