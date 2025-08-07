Mental health meltdown grips Thailand’s pre-seniors

New health report exposes mental health strain across all age groups

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal12 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 7, 2025
76 2 minutes read
Mental health meltdown grips Thailand’s pre-seniors | Thaiger
Photo from Shutterstock

Thailand’s middle-aged adults are facing an emotional breaking point—and it’s worse than any other age group, according to a new health report.

A total of 13.4 million people in Thailand are struggling with mental health issues, and those aged 45 to 59—the so-called “pre-senior” generation 98—report being the least happy, according to the Thai Health Report 2025.

Released on Monday by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) in collaboration with Mahidol University’s Institute for Population and Social Research, the report paints a stark picture of mental wellbeing nationwide.

Divided into four sections, the report focuses heavily on psychological health and outlines 10 key indicators used to assess risk and trends across various demographics.

The pre-senior group, in particular, stands out for having the lowest levels of happiness and life satisfaction—a concerning signal of emotional fragility during this transitional stage of life.

Mental health meltdown grips Thailand’s pre-seniors | News by Thaiger
Photo from Depositphotos

Young people aren’t faring much better. Those aged 15 to 29 are at increased risk of anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts, driven by academic stress, family pressure, fear of missing out (FOMO), and an ever-growing list of social expectations.

“Emotional distress is not just a young person’s problem—mid-life challenges are just as severe, if not more deeply hidden,” one of the report’s contributors said.

Related Articles

In addition to mental health concerns, the report outlines 10 pressing public health challenges Thailand is expected to face this year. These include proposed changes to alcohol laws, confusion surrounding medical cannabis, the rise of e-cigarette usage, and the potential impact of legalising casinos.

Mental health meltdown grips Thailand’s pre-seniors | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thailand Business News

According to Bangkok Post, a special section of the report delves into Thailand’s declining birth rate, attributing it to economic pressures and evolving social norms. It also examines international incentive schemes to boost fertility—most of which have had little success.

While mental health issues are rising across all age groups, the report urges Thai policymakers to focus on age-specific interventions that target emotional wellbeing and long-term quality of life.

Experts warn that unless stronger mental health frameworks are put in place, the crisis could deepen, particularly among working-age adults already dealing with financial pressure, family responsibilities, and looming retirement uncertainty.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Latest Thailand News
Tomorrowland confirmed for Pattaya’s Wisdom Valley in 2026 | Thaiger Pattaya News

Tomorrowland confirmed for Pattaya’s Wisdom Valley in 2026

25 seconds ago
Pattaya empowers teens with ‘Happy School’ workshops | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya empowers teens with ‘Happy School’ workshops

1 hour ago
&#8216;Journeys from City to Sea&#8217; with the Autograph Collection Hotels in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

‘Journeys from City to Sea’ with the Autograph Collection Hotels in Thailand

1 hour ago
3 Chinese and 2 Laotian arrested for livestreaming sex from Pattaya pool villa | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Chinese and 2 Laotian arrested for livestreaming sex from Pattaya pool villa

1 hour ago
Chinese steel surge pressures Thai manufacturers | Thaiger Business News

Chinese steel surge pressures Thai manufacturers

2 hours ago
Busted: Korean-Chinese call centre gang raided in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Busted: Korean-Chinese call centre gang raided in Chon Buri

2 hours ago
Thai taxi rider exposes passenger’s sexual advancements, gets harassed online | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai taxi rider exposes passenger’s sexual advancements, gets harassed online

2 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia strike border truce in Malaysia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia strike border truce in Malaysia

3 hours ago
Daughter seeks accountability after mother injured by shattered glass door | Thaiger Thailand News

Daughter seeks accountability after mother injured by shattered glass door

3 hours ago
Phang Nga worker’s leg mangled in shrimp pond horror (video) | Thaiger South Thailand News

Phang Nga worker’s leg mangled in shrimp pond horror (video)

4 hours ago
Fire at Phetchaburi plastic factory causes damage worth millions baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire at Phetchaburi plastic factory causes damage worth millions baht

4 hours ago
Thai submarine deal saga drags on as China swaps engines | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai submarine deal saga drags on as China swaps engines

4 hours ago
Malaysian man accuses Thai ex-girlfriend of 4 million baht fraud and assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian man accuses Thai ex-girlfriend of 4 million baht fraud and assault

4 hours ago
Phuket police seize 10,000 meth pills, arrest drug suspects | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police seize 10,000 meth pills, arrest drug suspects

4 hours ago
Chinese Tourist robbed after night with Pattaya bar girl | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese Tourist robbed after night with Pattaya bar girl

5 hours ago
Tourist thrown into palm tree in Pattaya bike crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Tourist thrown into palm tree in Pattaya bike crash

5 hours ago
Thailand splashes billions on freight train mega-upgrade | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand splashes billions on freight train mega-upgrade

6 hours ago
Loan shark conflict suspected after man found dead in Phatthalung plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Loan shark conflict suspected after man found dead in Phatthalung plantation

6 hours ago
Foreigner arrested in Phuket for illegal work at bike rental | Thaiger Crime News

Foreigner arrested in Phuket for illegal work at bike rental

6 hours ago
Cops bust Pattaya kratom shop in drug den raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cops bust Pattaya kratom shop in drug den raid

6 hours ago
Police bust major drug gang seizing 336 kg of narcotics | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust major drug gang seizing 336 kg of narcotics

7 hours ago
Thai tyre factory closed for illegal hazardous waste transport | Thaiger Crime News

Thai tyre factory closed for illegal hazardous waste transport

7 hours ago
Illegal cigarette trade in Songkhla cripples local businesses | Thaiger South Thailand News

Illegal cigarette trade in Songkhla cripples local businesses

7 hours ago
Phuket police go high-tech to slash road chaos | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police go high-tech to slash road chaos

7 hours ago
Mystery surrounds death of woman in Samut Prakan apartment | Thaiger Crime News

Mystery surrounds death of woman in Samut Prakan apartment

7 hours ago
HealthThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal12 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 7, 2025
76 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x