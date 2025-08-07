Mental health meltdown grips Thailand’s pre-seniors

Thailand’s middle-aged adults are facing an emotional breaking point—and it’s worse than any other age group, according to a new health report.

A total of 13.4 million people in Thailand are struggling with mental health issues, and those aged 45 to 59—the so-called “pre-senior” generation 98—report being the least happy, according to the Thai Health Report 2025.

Released on Monday by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) in collaboration with Mahidol University’s Institute for Population and Social Research, the report paints a stark picture of mental wellbeing nationwide.

Divided into four sections, the report focuses heavily on psychological health and outlines 10 key indicators used to assess risk and trends across various demographics.

The pre-senior group, in particular, stands out for having the lowest levels of happiness and life satisfaction—a concerning signal of emotional fragility during this transitional stage of life.

Young people aren’t faring much better. Those aged 15 to 29 are at increased risk of anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts, driven by academic stress, family pressure, fear of missing out (FOMO), and an ever-growing list of social expectations.

“Emotional distress is not just a young person’s problem—mid-life challenges are just as severe, if not more deeply hidden,” one of the report’s contributors said.

In addition to mental health concerns, the report outlines 10 pressing public health challenges Thailand is expected to face this year. These include proposed changes to alcohol laws, confusion surrounding medical cannabis, the rise of e-cigarette usage, and the potential impact of legalising casinos.

According to Bangkok Post, a special section of the report delves into Thailand’s declining birth rate, attributing it to economic pressures and evolving social norms. It also examines international incentive schemes to boost fertility—most of which have had little success.

While mental health issues are rising across all age groups, the report urges Thai policymakers to focus on age-specific interventions that target emotional wellbeing and long-term quality of life.

Experts warn that unless stronger mental health frameworks are put in place, the crisis could deepen, particularly among working-age adults already dealing with financial pressure, family responsibilities, and looming retirement uncertainty.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.