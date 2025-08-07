3 Chinese and 2 Laotian arrested for livestreaming sex from Pattaya pool villa

Villa rented as a set for uncensored shows streamed to Chinese audiences

Photo via Facebook/ เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand

Police today, August 7, arrested three Chinese men and two Laotian women while they were livestreaming sexual activities on a Chinese-based social media platform from a pool villa in Pattaya.

Officers from the Immigration Bureau received a tip-off about Chinese nationals broadcasting explicit videos on social media using a property in Thailand as the backdrop for the lewd content.

Following an investigation, police identified the location where the videos were being produced. The venue was confirmed to be a pool villa in Pattaya, although the exact name and address were not disclosed.

Officers raided the property today and arrested five individuals, identified as:

  • A 48 year old Chinese man Hong
  • A 43 year old Chinese man Zhi
  • A 53 year old Chinese man Peng
  • A 26 year old Laotian woman Wan
  • A 24 year old Laotian woman Win

During the raid, officers seized sex toys, condoms, and video production equipment. Images shared by police showed that the group had been using at least ten mobile phones to operate the explicit livestreams.

Chinese Laotian arrested in Pattaya for sex livestreaming
Photo via Facebook/ เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand

It was not disclosed how much money the group had earned from online viewers. However, the two Laotian women told officers that they received 3,000 baht per livestream.

All five suspects are facing three charges:

  • Section 287(1) of the Criminal Law: Producing, possessing, importing, exporting, or distributing indecent materials, including documents, paintings, publications, pictures, films, recordings, or other content. Punishable by up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.
  • Section 287(2) of the Criminal Law: Engaging in trade involving indecent materials. Also punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.
  • Section 14(4) of the Computer Act: Importing obscene content into a computer system. This offence carries a penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.
Explicit livestreaming videos led to arrest of five foreigners in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ เจาะลึกทั่วไทย Inside Thailand

A similar case was reported in 2021 when a Thai transwoman was arrested for livestreaming sex shows via the LINE application. She confessed to broadcasting live sex acts with her boyfriend, although the income earned from the illegal activity was not reported.

In July this year, police cracked down on a Discord group that broadcast explicit videos featuring girls under the age of 15. The main Thai male suspect was arrested alongside at least three others involved in the operation.

Also in July, a Thai teacher in the central province of Lop Buri was caught livestreaming up her skirt while teaching. She used the Bogo Live application and encouraged viewers to send her virtual gifts, which could be converted into cash.

