Admire Bespoke Tailor: Elegance, luxury and your style statement

Admire Bespoke Tailor, a premium custom tailor in Bangkok, is renowned for its approach, which balances traditional craftsmanship with modern techniques. The tailor is no stranger to creating elegant, high-quality suits for clients from Thailand and around the world, where each piece is made with luxury in mind while also matching your style.

Admire Bespoke Tailors: Suits that tell your story

As a core belief, Admire sees a suit as more than fabric; it’s a reflection of who you are. Here, tailors combine old-fashioned hand-cutting with advanced computer-aided design to ensure a precise and comfortable fit.

With over 5,000 designs and patterns to choose from, clients have a selection of materials from famous mills such as Holland & Sherry, Loro Piana, Dormeuil, Zegna, Drago, Reda, Guabello, and Vitale Barberis Canonico, all held in high regard for their luxury, comfort, and lasting quality.

One standout feature at Admire Bespoke Tailor is the option to create a custom lining. Clients can add photos, messages, or special images inside their jackets to mark any special occasions, whether it may be weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, corporate gifts, or business milestones – a simple detail that makes every suit truly personal and memorable.

With a motto of “For Those Who Lead,” every suit is made for those who exude confidence, leadership, and distinctive style.

A convenient location with services for everyone

Admire Bespoke Tailors makes it easy to access premium tailoring wherever you are. Their flagship store is located inside the InterContinental Bangkok hotel at President Tower Arcade, just a short walk from the Chit Lom BTS station. The 2nd-floor storefront offers a perfect setting for consultations and fittings.

Admire also has two other Bangkok locations:

Avani Atrium Hotel: 1880 New Petchaburi Road, Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang

The Platinum Fashion Mall: Zone 1, Lane Ginza 9, Shop No. 32, Basement Floor, Ratchathewi

No matter if you prefer an in-person visit or an online consultation, Admire provides flexible services for all clients, which include:

In-person fittings: Get measured, explore fabrics, and design your suit with personal guidance.

Virtual consultations: Discuss styles and sizing online if you can’t visit in person.

Worldwide delivery: Your completed suit can be shipped securely to any destination.

The accessibility and flexibility reflect Admire’s commitment to providing a smooth, quality experience for all, no matter where they are.

Quality and craftsmanship

If it’s one thing that helps Admire stand out, it’s their attention to detail. With a combination of modern technology and old-school know-how, the result is a precisely fitting suit with a luxurious feel.

Here’s how each suit can be tailored in ways that go beyond fabric and fit:

Custom linings : Add photos, messages, or designs inside the jacket to mark a special occasion.

Monograms and stitching : Personalise your suit with initials, dates, or short messages inside the collar or pocket.

Detailed consultations : Tailors take time to understand each client’s preferences and measurements.

Extensive fabric options : Choose from over 5,000 patterns, including top names like Holland & Sherry, Loro Piana, and Zegna.

Multiple locations and global service : With three Bangkok locations, online consultations, and international shipping, Admire is easy to access.

With a selection of over 5,000 fabrics and linings, Admire works exclusively with some of the world’s top textile makers. Whether you prefer a timeless English wool or a refined Italian blend, you’ll find materials that match your taste and lifestyle. Their focus on quality ensures every suit is strong, comfortable, and built to last for years.

At Admire, quality does not equate to a lengthy waiting period. The brand has built a reputation among its clients for its fast service, an attentive team, and suits that fit perfectly.

A signature experience that feels truly personal

From the start, clients are treated to an experience as they are welcomed into a calm, professional setting where fittings and consultations are relaxed and personalised.

For those who value privacy, The Secret Room at Admire offers an exclusive suite where clients can explore fabrics and accessories in a quiet, comfortable space. Each suit journey ends with a final fitting, where the team fine-tunes every detail to ensure the perfect fit.

The team’s involvement in Paris Fashion Week brings a modern, global touch to their traditional craftsmanship, setting them apart from other local tailors.

Apart from excellent service and craftsmanship, there must be a reason why clients return. Here’s why:

Flexible scheduling : Walk-ins and appointments both welcome.

WhatsApp support : Easy communication and quick updates.

No-pressure environment : Clients can take their time to decide.

Responsive service : The team is known for professionalism and care.

Global reputation : Many clients continue to order suits from abroad after visiting.

Admire Bespoke Tailors is where your story is woven into every stitch. Whether you visit in-person, consult online, or receive your suit overseas, one thing is for sure: you’ll enjoy a level of quality and personal attention that makes all the difference.

Ready to create your bespoke suit? Visit Admire Bespoke Tailors in Bangkok or book your virtual consultation today.

Contact details:

