10 year old Canadian girl drowns off Kata Beach in Phuket

Family trip in Thailand cut short by sudden sea tragedy

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin12 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, August 8, 2025
97 1 minute read
10 year old Canadian girl drowns off Kata Beach in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

A rescue team yesterday, August 7, discovered the body of a Canadian girl who had drowned in the sea off Kata Beach in Phuket.

Officers from Karon Police Station and rescuers from the Kuson Dham Foundation were called to Kata Beach after the 10 year old was swept away by waves while swimming with her family at around 4pm.

The rescuers split into two groups to search for the girl. The first group dived in the sea near Koh Tapu, while the second team remained on the beach, searching the shallows at about waist to chest depth.

According to Phuket Hotnews, the Canadian family of five had arrived in Phuket from Malaysia on Wednesday, 6 August. They had planned to stay in Thailand until October 4, but the tragedy abruptly ended their holiday.

The search team eventually found the girl’s body near the spot where she had disappeared. She was brought ashore, where her distressed family was waiting. The girl reportedly had a wound on her face, and rescuers suspected she may have struck rocks beneath the surface while drowning.

Foreign girl drowns in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

Photographs shared by several Thai media outlets appeared to show no red flags raised to warn tourists. The Phuket Times Facebook page reported that there were strong winds and waves at the time of the incident. However, relevant officials had assessed the conditions and concluded it was safe for swimming.

Camnadian national's body found off Kata Beach Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

In a related incident, on Monday, August 4, a Phuket local discovered the body of a foreign woman on Kamala Beach. A lifeguard told the Phuket Hotnews Facebook page that the woman had arrived at the beach at about 4pm and gone swimming, leaving her clothes and belongings on the sand.

Related Articles

Kamala Police Station officers said there were no visible wounds on her body, which was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a full autopsy. The woman’s identity has not yet been shared with the public.

Latest Thailand News
10 year old Canadian girl drowns off Kata Beach in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

10 year old Canadian girl drowns off Kata Beach in Phuket

12 minutes ago
Pattaya beach blitz on rogue boats and pushy vendors | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya beach blitz on rogue boats and pushy vendors

13 minutes ago
Thai Airways soars with 12 billion baht profit in Q2 | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways soars with 12 billion baht profit in Q2

34 minutes ago
Bangkok toll booths go free for Mother’s Day travel | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok toll booths go free for Mother’s Day travel

54 minutes ago
Cambodia delays Thailand&#8217;s call for landmine clearance and scam crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia delays Thailand’s call for landmine clearance and scam crackdown

1 hour ago
Furious dad drags Chon Buri tattoo shop to cops | Thaiger Pattaya News

Furious dad drags Chon Buri tattoo shop to cops

1 hour ago
Loan sharks arrested after shutting down debtors&#8217; phones over unpaid loans | Thaiger Thailand News

Loan sharks arrested after shutting down debtors’ phones over unpaid loans

2 hours ago
Jet ski heroes drag tourist from Phuket rip current (video) | Thaiger Phuket News

Jet ski heroes drag tourist from Phuket rip current (video)

2 hours ago
Thailand tempest: Heavy rain set to drench Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand tempest: Heavy rain set to drench Bangkok

2 hours ago
Tough times hit Thai cinema as viewers cut back | Thaiger Business News

Tough times hit Thai cinema as viewers cut back

18 hours ago
Tomorrowland confirmed for Pattaya’s Wisdom Valley in 2026 | Thaiger Pattaya News

Tomorrowland confirmed for Pattaya’s Wisdom Valley in 2026

18 hours ago
Pattaya empowers teens with ‘Happy School’ workshops | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya empowers teens with ‘Happy School’ workshops

19 hours ago
&#8216;Journeys from City to Sea&#8217; with the Autograph Collection Hotels in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

‘Journeys from City to Sea’ with the Autograph Collection Hotels in Thailand

19 hours ago
3 Chinese and 2 Laotian arrested for livestreaming sex from Pattaya pool villa | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Chinese and 2 Laotian arrested for livestreaming sex from Pattaya pool villa

19 hours ago
Chinese steel surge pressures Thai manufacturers | Thaiger Business News

Chinese steel surge pressures Thai manufacturers

19 hours ago
Busted: Korean-Chinese call centre gang raided in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Busted: Korean-Chinese call centre gang raided in Chon Buri

20 hours ago
Thai taxi rider exposes passenger’s sexual advancements, gets harassed online | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai taxi rider exposes passenger’s sexual advancements, gets harassed online

20 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia strike border truce in Malaysia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia strike border truce in Malaysia

20 hours ago
Daughter seeks accountability after mother injured by shattered glass door | Thaiger Thailand News

Daughter seeks accountability after mother injured by shattered glass door

21 hours ago
Phang Nga worker’s leg mangled in shrimp pond horror (video) | Thaiger South Thailand News

Phang Nga worker’s leg mangled in shrimp pond horror (video)

21 hours ago
Fire at Phetchaburi plastic factory causes damage worth millions baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire at Phetchaburi plastic factory causes damage worth millions baht

22 hours ago
Thai submarine deal saga drags on as China swaps engines | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai submarine deal saga drags on as China swaps engines

22 hours ago
Malaysian man accuses Thai ex-girlfriend of 4 million baht fraud and assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian man accuses Thai ex-girlfriend of 4 million baht fraud and assault

22 hours ago
Phuket police seize 10,000 meth pills, arrest drug suspects | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police seize 10,000 meth pills, arrest drug suspects

22 hours ago
Chinese Tourist robbed after night with Pattaya bar girl | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese Tourist robbed after night with Pattaya bar girl

22 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin12 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, August 8, 2025
97 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x