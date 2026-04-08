Thailand News | Bangkok sets earlier, alcohol-free rules for Songkran water zones, Thai Royal Costume Campaign heads to Europe ahead of UNESCO decision

Today we’ll be talking about new alcohol-free rules announced for Songkran Water Zones, plus investigators are probing a fuel discrepancy in Surat Thani with 57 million liters unaccounted for, then the government is weighing closing fuel stations overnight after the Songkran holiday, in ASEAN News Vietnam’s To Lam tightens his grip on power as their parliament has elected the Communist Party Chief to be President, and a little later the Thai Princess is set to travel to The Hague this week in an effort to push the national costume for UNESCO designation.

Bangkok authorities say officially designated Songkran water-splashing events across the city will be alcohol-free and must end by 10pm each night. The measures will apply from April 11 to April 15, with city officials coordinating safety operations through a round-the-clock command centre. Major celebration areas include places such as Lan Khon Mueang, Silom Road, and Khao San Road, while organisers have also been told to avoid oversized water cannons, indecent behaviour, and powdered chalk. The city has divided festival areas into separate control zones, including locations where festivities will be restricted entirely to protect traffic flow and essential services. Police also expect bigger crowds in Bangkok this year as higher fuel prices may discourage many people from travelling back to their home provinces.

Several Thai airlines have announced route suspensions after fuel prices climbed alongside worsening tensions in the Middle East. Thai Lion Air paused its Don Mueang–Seoul service from May 9 to September 30, while Nok Air dropped its Chiang Mai–Udon Thani route for April. Thai AirAsia and Thai AirAsia X also suspended a mix of domestic and international services, including routes linked to Narathiwat, Xi’an, Okinawa, Chennai, Cochin, Shanghai, and Riyadh. Airlines say the adjustments reflect rising operating costs, with fare increases also being introduced by some carriers. Even so, authorities have separately pushed discounted domestic fares for Songkran on selected routes to help travellers return home during the holiday.

Thailand’s Justice Ministry has opened an investigation after 57 million litres of fuel were found to be unaccounted for during tanker deliveries to Surat Thani. Officials said 217 million litres were reportedly shipped to six depots in the province, but only 160 million litres were recorded on arrival. The case has since been handed to the Department of Special Investigation for a deeper look at where the missing fuel went and who may have been involved. Investigators are considering whether some of the fuel was transferred illegally at sea or diverted elsewhere before reaching its declared destination. Authorities have also warned that the final figure could rise beyond 57 million litres as the inquiry continues.

The government is considering overnight restrictions on petrol station operations as part of wider energy-saving measures linked to turmoil in the Middle East. Under the proposal, fuel stations could face limits from 10pm to 5am beginning after April 20, once Songkran travel has ended. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the aim is to conserve fuel supplies while allowing people to complete their holiday journeys without disruption. The reported plan would not shut stations completely, but would instead allow only selected fuel types, specifically B20 diesel and E20 petrol, to be sold during those hours. Officials have not yet confirmed when final legal details or enforcement arrangements will be announced.

A police officer in Udon Thani has been temporarily suspended after being accused of demanding money for fuel before pursuing a theft investigation. The complaint came from a victim who said the officer would not proceed unless payment was provided to cover travel costs. After the allegation spread online, local police first said the dispute stemmed from a misunderstanding and frustration over delays. That response drew further criticism, prompting Royal Thai Police to step in and review the case directly. Police spokesperson Trairong Pewphan later said the officer admitted asking for fuel money, and the wider investigation is also examining earlier misconduct allegations involving the same officer.

Vietnam’s parliament has elected Communist Party chief To Lam as state president, giving him an additional post on top of his role as the country’s most senior party leader. The decision makes him the most powerful Vietnamese figure in decades and marks a departure from the country’s more collective leadership tradition. Analysts say the consolidation of authority could speed up decision-making, though it also raises concerns about a more authoritarian direction. Reuters reported that lawmakers also selected a new prime minister, a former central bank governor with close ties to the security establishment. The political shift is being watched closely because it could influence both Vietnam’s economic management and the balance of power inside the ruling system.

A new survey from Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute found that a narrow majority of respondents in Southeast Asia would choose China over the United States if forced to take sides. The split was 52% for China versus 48% for the US, suggesting a divided region rather than an overwhelming swing in one direction. China had also led the same survey in 2024, before the US briefly moved ahead in 2025 and Beijing regained the lead in 2026. Country-level responses varied sharply, with Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Timor-Leste, Thailand, and Brunei leaning more toward China. Even with that result, the report says most people in the region would still rather preserve neutrality than be pushed into a hard geopolitical choice.

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya is set to travel to The Hague on April 9 to promote Thai national costume as part of an international push tied to a UNESCO bid. She is scheduled to lead an academic forum and deliver a keynote lecture on the development of Thai dress and textiles. The presentation will include all eight styles of Chud Thai phra ratcha niyom, together with three forms of formal menswear. The campaign builds on Thailand’s effort to have Chud Thai added to UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. A decision on the nomination is expected at the 21st session of the Intergovernmental Committee in December 2026.