DSI investigates into 57 million litres of fuel missing in Surat Thani

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 7, 2026, 2:53 PM
75 1 minute read
DSI investigates into 57 million litres of fuel missing in Surat Thani | Thaiger
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Thailand’s Justice Ministry launched a probe into suspected fuel stockpiling during the energy crisis and found that 57 million litres of fuel went missing during tanker deliveries to Surat Thani.

The Justice Ministry, Royal Thai Police and provincial administrative offices nationwide inspected fuel storage following concerns over shortages and rising prices. The operation aimed to prevent major energy companies from hoarding fuel for profit.

During the nationwide crackdown, officials found several companies with suspicious fuel stocks. In Ang Thong, one company was found with more than 330,000 litres of fuel, while three companies in Saraburi were found with more than 29,000 litres combined.

A deeper investigation then focused on Surat Thani. Officials said oil tankers transported 217 million litres of fuel to six oil depots in the province, but only 160 million litres were recorded as reaching the depots.

Missing fuel in Surat Thani
Photo by njmucc via Getty Images

That left 57 million litres unaccounted for during the sea journey. The Justice Ministry later transferred the case to the Department of Special Investigation for a more detailed inquiry into the missing fuel and those involved.

Officials suspect the fuel may have been transferred to illegal tankers at sea. They are also examining whether some tankers changed their destination from Surat Thani to another location or delayed deliveries while waiting for prices to rise.

Relevant agencies and fuel businesses in Surat Thani have been called in for questioning, such as PTT Oil and Retail Business, Bangchak, Star Fuels and IRPC. All companies denied the wrongdoings.

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Photo via Facebook/ กระทรวงยุติธรรม Ministry Of Justice, Thailand

Later, on April 4, the Office of Provincial Commercial Affairs in Surat Thani filed a complaint against P.C. Siam Group, accusing the company of hoarding more than two million litres of fuel. The company issued a statement the following day denying the allegation.

Justice Minister Ruttapon Naowarat said yesterday that both the missing fuel case and the accusation against P.C. Siam Group were still being investigated.

Ruttapon added that the amount of missing fuel could be higher than 57 million litres. He said the confirmed figure would be released after the investigation is completed.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 7, 2026, 2:53 PM
75 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.