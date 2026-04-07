Udon Thani police suspended after demanding fuel fee for theft investigation

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 7, 2026, 4:04 PM
92 1 minute read
Udon Thani police suspended after demanding fuel fee for theft investigation | Thaiger
Photo via TikTok/ @moofern_moomob

Royal Thai Police (RTP) temporarily suspended an officer in Udon Thani province from his duties after he demanded a fuel fee from a theft victim, saying he would not process any investigation without the money.

The TikTok user, identified only as Moofern, posted a video on her account, @moofern_moomob, on Sunday, April 5, criticising the police’s inappropriate conduct. In the caption, she wrote, “Please share this video. I’m sad hearing police [say] this.”

In the video, Moofern said her aunt had filed a complaint with an officer at Mueang Sam Sip Police Station after a thief broke into her home and stole valuables.

According to Moofern, the officer handling the complaint told her aunt she had to pay to refuel the police vehicle if she wanted officers to attend because fuel prices were high. She also said the officer claimed police had recently gone quickly to another theft scene because a foreign homeowner gave 1,000 baht for fuel.

Police demands fuel fee for theft investigation
The superintendent of Muang Sam Sip Police Station visited Moofern’s home to issue an apology. | Photo via TikTok/ @moofern_moomob

Moofern added that Mueang Sam Sip Police Station had recently built a new dormitory for officers and questioned why the station could not cover fuel costs for investigations.

After the video went viral, police later visited the scene. The station then issued a statement denying the allegation, saying the issue stemmed from Moofern’s misunderstanding and disappointment that officers arrived late.

The station’s statement led to further criticism, with members of the public accusing police of shifting blame onto residents.

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Thai police suspended from position for demanding fuel fee
RTP’s spokesperson, Trairong Pewphan. | Photo via KomChadLuek

Royal Thai Police (RTP) later intervened. RTP spokesperson Trairong Pewphan said today, April 7, that the police officer admitted to asking Moofern’s aunt for fuel money. This led to the officer’s temporary suspension from his post.

According to Trairong, the same officer had previously been accused of demanding a bribe and fuel money in a fraud case, prompting a wider investigation. He said the officer would be punished if the inquiry confirmed misconduct.

Following Moofern’s case, another woman from the same area, Nipaporn, told Channel 7 that the same officer had demanded 50,000 baht from her for legal proceedings after a 300,000 baht loss to a call centre scam. Nipaporn said she paid the officer only 1,500 baht and that her case had still not progressed.

@moofern_moomob

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♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – หมูเฟิร์น หมู่ม๊อบ 1.6 M 🐷 – หมูเฟิร์น หมู่ม๊อบ 1.6 M 🐷

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 7, 2026, 4:04 PM
92 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.