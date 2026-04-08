Woman’s screams from Red Line train cab alarm passengers

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 8, 2026, 1:18 PM
414 1 minute read
Woman’s screams from Red Line train cab alarm passengers | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Department of Rail Transport

A Red Line train driver has been suspended pending an investigation after passengers reported hearing a woman screaming from the cab of a train travelling between Rangsit and Don Mueang yesterday, April 7.

The incident came to light after posts and videos circulated on TikTok at about 9pm. According to the report, the train left Rangsit station at 2.30pm bound for Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal.

A Red Line train driver was suspended after passengers reported hearing a woman screaming from the cab during a trip on April 7.
Photo via Department of Rail Transport

Passengers said the screaming was heard intermittently from the cab between Rangsit and Don Mueang. The sound reportedly stopped after one passenger knocked on the cab door.

After learning of the case, the rail department contacted SRT Electrified Train Company, the Red Line operator, and ordered a fact-finding inquiry. The driver was then removed from duty until the investigation is completed.

A preliminary review found that the woman had been working from 7am to 3pm on April 7 and that the incident happened on her final trip of the day. She continued operating the train until it reached Krung Thep Aphiwat.

A Red Line train driver was suspended after passengers reported hearing a woman screaming from the cab during a trip on April 7.
Photo via Department of Rail Transport

Officials believe personal problems and accumulated work-related stress may have contributed to the behaviour.

They also noted that while the operator checks staff readiness before each shift, Red Line drivers are not currently required to undergo a mental health assessment before taking up the role.

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Under Section 99 of the Rail Transport Act 2025, officials can order medical, theoretical or practical testing if a licensed rail worker is found to fall short of the required standards in physical health, knowledge or ability. During that process, another worker must be assigned temporarily.

A Red Line train driver was suspended after passengers reported hearing a woman screaming from the cab during a trip on April 7.
Photo via Department of Rail Transport

The department has instructed officials to review the driver’s licence and sent a formal letter to the operator ordering a full investigation. It also told the company to tighten checks on drivers’ physical and mental readiness and report the findings.

Elsewhere, a train driver in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, applied the emergency brake after spotting a man standing on the tracks as express train No. 169 approached, with the train stopping less than 10 metres away.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 8, 2026, 1:18 PM
414 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.