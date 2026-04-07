Thai princess brings royal attires to Europe for UNESCO bid

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, the youngest daughter of His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn, is set to travel to The Hague on April 9 to deliver a keynote lecture on Thai national costume as part of an international roadshow ahead of a key UNESCO decision later this year.

The two-day event, titled “Chud Thai Knowledge, Craftsmanship and Practices of the Thai National Costume,” runs from April 9 to 10 at Hotel Des Indes in The Hague. It is organised by the Department of Cultural Promotion under the Ministry of Culture.

This marks the first international roadshow of Chud Thai Phra Rajaniyom ever held, domestically or abroad.

On April 9, the Princess will preside over an academic forum and deliver a lecture on the evolution of Thai costume and textiles. The session will include a runway presentation featuring all eight styles of Chud Thai phra ratcha niyom, or Royal Thai Attire, alongside three styles of formal menswear.

The eight Royal Thai Attire styles are Ruean Ton, Chitralada, Amarin, Boromphiman, Dusit, Chakri, Siwalai, and Chakraphat, each named after a hall or residence within the Grand Palace or Dusit Palace.

The event will also feature live demonstrations of traditional craftsmanship, including yan lipao basketry and gold and silver thread embroidery. Organisers described the showcase as presenting Thai costume as a living heritage, one that continues to evolve through contemporary design rather than existing purely as a historical relic.

The event is rooted in the legacy of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, who has long championed the preservation of Thailand’s cultural heritage through attire, wearing Chud Thai Phra Rajaniyom on international occasions as a cultural statement on the world stage.

The roadshow is timed to build momentum ahead of a significant milestone. In 2024, Thailand’s Cabinet approved a proposal to submit Chud Thai for inscription on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The list recognises living cultural traditions that communities actively maintain and transmit across generations, placing them alongside recognised traditions from around the world. Nominations will be considered at the 21st session of the Intergovernmental Committee in December 2026.