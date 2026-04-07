Thailand plans overnight petrol station restrictions after April 20

Thailand could begin restricting fuel station operating hours after April 20, with petrol stations potentially closing from 10pm to 5am as the government considers energy-saving measures amid conflict in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said yesterday, on April 7, that the government is working on oil-saving measures to ensure the country has enough fuel for domestic use. He said a new centre would be set up to manage and monitor the fighting in the Middle East after the previous body ended with the last administration.

Anutin said the government intended to find ways to reduce energy use during the conflict and introduce measures to keep oil consumption under tighter control.

He said any plan to close fuel stations between 10pm and 5am would only begin after April 20, so people could complete Songkran travel and return to normal life first. He said people would still be able to refuel as normal during the Songkran holiday.

Anutin said the government wanted the public to travel home and visit relatives during Songkran as conveniently as possible.

Asked whether the government would need to issue a royal decree under the 1973 law on preventing fuel shortages, Anutin said all directives already had legal channels, and the government was trying to use the most effective ones available.

He did not say when further details of any decree would be announced.

When asked about a separate order for the Energy Ministry to study refinery margins and report back on the fuel pricing structure, Anutin said he had been pressing the issue and remained in discussion with relevant ministers.

A report said the proposed restrictions would not mean a full shutdown of petrol station services. Instead, petrol stations in Thailand would be allowed to sell only certain fuel types overnight.

Under the reported plan, only B20 diesel and E20 petrol would be sold between 10pm and 5am. Sales of other fuel types would be banned during those hours.