British woman arrested for sex yoga at Koh Pha Ngan restaurant

A British tourist was arrested on Koh Pha Ngan for allegedly running sex-themed yoga classes at a local restaurant, charging attendees a 400 baht fee.

Tourist police swooped on a restaurant in Village 8 of the Koh Pha Ngan subdistrict after a tip-off from a Facebook user flagged an ad promoting a weekly “Tantra Yoga” class. The flyer promised sessions every Tuesday from 4.30pm to 6pm, which allegedly included sexually suggestive elements.

The woman, identified as 40 year old Maria, was caught mid-class during a police inspection led by Tourist Police Station 5 under the command of Police Lieutenant Colonel Winij Boonchit. Officers arrived to find her instructing a group of foreigners in seated meditation and yoga postures.

Though Maria had a valid passport and work permit, she was employed as a “customer relations manager” at a hotel management firm, not a yoga instructor. She confessed to teaching the class, collecting a 400 baht entry fee, and giving the restaurant a cut of the earnings.

Police say this clearly violates Thailand’s Foreign Employment Act, as she was working outside the scope of her permitted duties. Maria was arrested and charged with “being a foreigner engaged in work outside of her authorised rights.” She was taken to Koh Pha Ngan Police Station for further legal proceedings.

A search of the premises uncovered incriminating evidence, including five class tickets, a dozen flyers advertising Tantra massage for couples, a notebook on “Tantra Yoga Sacred Sex,” and a billboard with Maria’s photo and QR code.

It’s not the first time such activity has raised eyebrows on the island. In March last year, police arrested a Polish YouTuber offering a similar Tantra Yoga course, where couples paid 400 baht for an intro session, with an “advanced” sex course costing 7,440 baht per pair, according to Channel 7 News.

Tourist Police Bureau Commander Police Lieutenant General Saksira Pueak-am has ordered strict crackdowns on foreign nationals engaging in unlawful or indecent activity, particularly those damaging Thailand’s tourism image.

“This is about protecting our country’s reputation during peak season and ensuring tourists can enjoy their time here without exposure to inappropriate behaviour.”