Pattaya locals catch gas thief in midnight CCTV sting

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 5, 2025, 9:42 AM
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A gas thief was caught by quick-thinking Pattaya residents after returning to the scene, with CCTV footage helping to stop the late-night heist.

In the early hours of yesterday, November 4, a would-be thief’s luck ran out when he returned to Soi Bongkot 2, only to be caught red-handed by a group of fed-up locals. The incident, which unfolded around 3am, was captured on newly installed CCTV cameras, preventing a second gas cylinder theft in the same area.

Pattaya City Police were alerted after residents spotted the suspicious man loitering in the neighbourhood. Patrol officers arrived swiftly to find the suspect already detained by a group of residents.

The man, who has yet to be identified, reportedly gave vague and inconsistent answers when questioned. He was taken into custody for further interrogation.

One of the residents involved in the arrest, 47 year old Noppadol Hunthongkul, told police that a gas cylinder had been stolen from his shop the day before. Without CCTV, he had no evidence. Determined to prevent another theft, Noppadol installed security cameras later that day.

Sure enough, footage revealed the same man returning to the area later that night, exhibiting suspicious behaviour and seemingly scouting for another opportunity. Locals spotted him lurking and discreetly followed him into a nearby alley, where he attempted to swipe another gas cylinder from a neighbour’s property, reported The Pattaya News.

That’s when Noppadol and his neighbours sprang into action.

“We saw him on the cameras acting strangely, and when he went for the tank, we grabbed him right away.”

The suspect, who has refused to disclose his name, nationality, or any personal details, remains in police custody. Officers at Pattaya City Police Station are continuing their investigation to determine whether he is connected to other thefts in the area.

Legal proceedings will be carried out in accordance with Thai law.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.