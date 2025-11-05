Pervert on a bike stalks woman in Sri Racha neighbourhood

Man flees after being spotted outside woman’s home in morning scare

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 5, 2025, 10:17 AM
123
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A woman in Sri Racha, Chon Buri, was stalked and nearly attacked by a man on a motorbike who followed her home and was later caught on CCTV lurking outside her house.

A 32 year old department store worker narrowly avoided an attack after being stalked by a man on a motorcycle. The drama unfolded around 8am yesterday, November 4, as Suthanya Manaowan, on her way home after dropping her mother at work, noticed she was being followed.

After stopping to buy grilled chicken, Suthanya rode home unaware of the real danger trailing behind. Once inside, she noticed a man in a pink shirt peering through her window while she was eating and playing with her cat.

“I asked, ‘Who’s standing there?’ and went to look. He ran into the front yard.”

Panicked, she yelled for her boyfriend, 33 year old Kongsak Phaetsriwarothai, who had been asleep. As the suspect fled on his motorbike, Kongsak gave chase, pursuing the man nearly 10 kilometres through central Sri Racha.

Despite the effort, the suspect managed to escape after weaving recklessly through traffic.

CCTV footage captured the man clearly. He is described as stocky, wearing a full-face white helmet, a red long-sleeved shirt with white and black accents, three-quarter shorts, and flip-flops. He was riding a blue Honda Wave motorcycle with no licence plates. Police believe he may be a foreign national.

Speaking to The Pattaya News, Suthanya said she feared he was not just a burglar, but a predator.

“He waits for women to be alone, follows them home, and watches them. If no one is around, he could easily break in and assault someone.”

She said that many women at home dress casually, leaving them vulnerable.

“Luckily, my boyfriend was home. If I had been alone or left the door unlocked, who knows what could’ve happened.”

The couple plans to file a report with Laem Chabang Police and is urging others to remain vigilant.

“Please lock your doors and gates properly. This can happen to anyone.”

123

