Polish yoga instructor arrested in Koh Phangan for unlicensed operations

Picture courtesy of Assawin Pakkawan

In a recent development on the southern resort island of Koh Phangan in Surat Thani Province, a 46 year old Polish yoga instructor, Michal, found himself under arrest. The arrest occurred at Tantra Movement School, a tantra yoga establishment he was operating in Tambon Koh Phangan, around 3pm yesterday, March 23. It is speculated that this man may also be known as Michal Kali Griks on Facebook.

Upon the arrest, police and administrative officials discovered two foreign individuals on the premises, who claimed to be new clients of the yoga school.

Michal confessed to officials that he had been conducting three-day yoga courses on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. For each course, he charged his clients anywhere between US$ 400 and US$ 600. However, he admitted to not possessing a licencing permit for his operations, according to officials, reported Bangkok Post.

In addition to this, it came to light that Michal also holds the status of a YouTuber.

In related news, police charged an American woman for running an unlicensed nursery on Koh Phra Ngan, an island in the southern province of Surat Thani. Seven foreigners were found working at the site without permits.

Officers from the Immigration Bureau, Tourist Police, Koh Phra Ngan Police Station, and district office raided a rented house on a coconut plantation on the island which was converted into a daycare centre on March 6.

Police said the house was equipped with tables, chairs, toys and educational materials. Officers found 20 foreign children, aged between three and five, playing and studying outside the house under the supervision of three foreign nursery teachers, one Ukrainian and two Israeli women. Four Burmese women worked as maids at the centre.

The 40 year old American woman, Jennifer Keanne Irwin, introduced herself as the owner of the centre. She reportedly became angry when she saw the police. She was unable to show the officers the nursery’s licence and all the foreigners were working without a permit. The Burmese nationals also entered Thailand illegally.