French man arrested for rape as police targets illegal activities on Koh Phangan

Special Operations Unit officers in Surat Thani have arrested a French man involved in a rape case, apprehending him at a residence on Koh Phangan. Simultaneously, two Latvian women were caught operating an illegal hotel on the same island.

Today, on December 7, Police Major General Suwat Suksri, Surat Thani Provincial Police Commander, along with Deputy Commanders Police Colonel Paisan Sangthep, Police Colonel Sirichai Suksat, and Police Colonel Sombat Chamsaeng, and Police Colonel Naruebadin Panglisun, ordered Police Lieutenant Colonel Charoenchai Boonkliang, Detective Superintendent of Surat Thani Provincial Police, to collaborate with local authorities on Koh Phangan.

They arrested several suspects, including a French national involved in a rape case.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Charoenchai Boonkliang and the Special Operations Unit’s rapid response team arrested 35 year old Romain Jean Felix, a French national. He was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Samui Provincial Court yesterday, on December 6 for allegedly raping someone unable to resist within a room on Koh Phangan.

The victim reported the incident to the police, leading to Felix’s arrest. He was handed over to the Koh Phangan Police Station for legal proceedings.

Additionally, authorities apprehended 45 year old Myanmar national Min Saw, who was working illegally without notifying a change of employer within 15 days of commencing work. He was caught at a hotel on Koh Phangan.

In a separate incident, 44 year old Darciwin Chivika and 45 year old Nichapa Silberg Hansen, both Latvians, were arrested for jointly operating an unlicensed hotel in the Ban Tai area of Koh Phangan.

Also, 33 year old Petchada (surname withheld) from Sikhoraphum district, Surin province, faced charges for running an unlicensed hotel in the same area.

Furthermore, 43 year old Venika (surname withheld), a Thai national, was charged with unlawfully employing a foreigner for work outside their permitted roles, specifically in beauty services, at a salon on the island. All suspects were taken to the police for further legal action.

These actions align with the directives and policies of the Royal Thai Police, Region 8 Provincial Police, and Surat Thani Provincial Police, focusing on major targets such as illegal firearms, explosives, war weapons, drugs, social order, local influencers, and all types of crime, reported by KhaoSod.