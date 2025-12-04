Foreign suspect flees after stabbing British man outside Phuket nightclub

A “large” foreign man is on the run after stabbing a British national outside a nightclub in the Choeng Talay area of Phuket in the early hours of yesterday, December 3.

Choeng Talay Police Station officers and rescue workers were called to the road outside the entertainment venue at around 12.20am to investigate the stabbing and assist the victim, later identified as 34 year old Louis Johe Jarvie.

Witnesses told police they saw a large foreign man stab Jarvie before fleeing the scene. The British victim reportedly staggered out of the venue to seek help before collapsing in the car park.

Rescuer Than Sirichai told Metro that Jarvie was found sitting on the ground and barely conscious. The team had to continuously stimulate him to keep him awake while providing first aid before taking him to the hospital.

Jarvie reportedly suffered severe blood loss from three stab wounds to his shoulder, left arm, and the right side of his back. He is now in a stable condition but remains under close medical supervision at Thalang Hospital.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the attack and reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspect. They noted that the scene was dark and witnesses were unable to provide any clear description apart from the attacker’s large build.

The stabbing follows a string of violent incidents involving foreigners in the same neighbourhood. In May, a Frenchman was stabbed following a row with a British national and another foreigner from a Middle Eastern country. Both suspects fled, and the British attacker reportedly left Thailand immediately after the incident.

Another stabbing was reported in Phuket in October, when a Burmese national was killed following a heated argument with friends while drinking outside their accommodation. The dispute escalated into a fatal stabbing.