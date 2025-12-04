Foreign suspect flees after stabbing British man outside Phuket nightclub

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 4, 2025, 11:34 AM
89 1 minute read
Foreign suspect flees after stabbing British man outside Phuket nightclub | Thaiger
Photo by Asia Pacific Press via ViralPres

A “large” foreign man is on the run after stabbing a British national outside a nightclub in the Choeng Talay area of Phuket in the early hours of yesterday, December 3.

Choeng Talay Police Station officers and rescue workers were called to the road outside the entertainment venue at around 12.20am to investigate the stabbing and assist the victim, later identified as 34 year old Louis Johe Jarvie.

Witnesses told police they saw a large foreign man stab Jarvie before fleeing the scene. The British victim reportedly staggered out of the venue to seek help before collapsing in the car park.

Rescuer Than Sirichai told Metro that Jarvie was found sitting on the ground and barely conscious. The team had to continuously stimulate him to keep him awake while providing first aid before taking him to the hospital.

Jarvie reportedly suffered severe blood loss from three stab wounds to his shoulder, left arm, and the right side of his back. He is now in a stable condition but remains under close medical supervision at Thalang Hospital.

Foreign attacker escapes after stabbing British man in Phuket
Photo by Asia Pacific Press via ViralPres

Police are still investigating the motive behind the attack and reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspect. They noted that the scene was dark and witnesses were unable to provide any clear description apart from the attacker’s large build.

British stabbed Phuket
Photo by Asia Pacific Press via ViralPres

The stabbing follows a string of violent incidents involving foreigners in the same neighbourhood. In May, a Frenchman was stabbed following a row with a British national and another foreigner from a Middle Eastern country. Both suspects fled, and the British attacker reportedly left Thailand immediately after the incident.

Related Articles

Another stabbing was reported in Phuket in October, when a Burmese national was killed following a heated argument with friends while drinking outside their accommodation. The dispute escalated into a fatal stabbing.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand unveils six eco-friendly tax measures for 2027 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand unveils six eco-friendly tax measures for 2027

3 minutes ago
Foreign suspect flees after stabbing British man outside Phuket nightclub | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign suspect flees after stabbing British man outside Phuket nightclub

14 minutes ago
Dashcam exposes false account after Thai driver kills British woman in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Road deaths

Dashcam exposes false account after Thai driver kills British woman in Nonthaburi

54 minutes ago
Nonthaburi driver attempts suicide over 35,000 baht repair cost | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi driver attempts suicide over 35,000 baht repair cost

1 hour ago
Thai actress denies fraud as police seize 10 million baht in assets | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai actress denies fraud as police seize 10 million baht in assets

2 hours ago
Dumbhead dispute: Miss Universe 2025 winner faces defamation complaint from Thai organiser | Thaiger Thailand News

Dumbhead dispute: Miss Universe 2025 winner faces defamation complaint from Thai organiser

18 hours ago
Police bust warehouse with 160,000 fake masks and cosmetics | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Police bust warehouse with 160,000 fake masks and cosmetics

19 hours ago
Thai illegal worker in South Korea seeks help after losing fingers while working | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai illegal worker in South Korea seeks help after losing fingers while working

19 hours ago
See Tulips blooming right now in Bangkok at Suan Luang Rama IX Flower Festival 2025 | Thaiger Things To Do

See Tulips blooming right now in Bangkok at Suan Luang Rama IX Flower Festival 2025

19 hours ago
Ten foreigners arrested in Koh Phangan poker raid | Thaiger Crime News

Ten foreigners arrested in Koh Phangan poker raid

19 hours ago
Ex-homeless Chiang Mai man wins 18 million baht lottery | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Ex-homeless Chiang Mai man wins 18 million baht lottery

20 hours ago
Indian tourist apologises for placing feet on seat of Trang-Phuket bus | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian tourist apologises for placing feet on seat of Trang-Phuket bus

21 hours ago
How hard is it to get a Thai visa during Christmas and the New Year? | Thaiger Visa Information

How hard is it to get a Thai visa during Christmas and the New Year?

21 hours ago
Thai man attempts suicide after setting girlfriend on fire at supermarket | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man attempts suicide after setting girlfriend on fire at supermarket

22 hours ago
Austrian man dies in Phuket hotel, police rule out foul play | Thaiger Hot News

Austrian man dies in Phuket hotel, police rule out foul play

22 hours ago
Udon Thani residents alarmed by suspected dog poisonings | Thaiger Crime News

Udon Thani residents alarmed by suspected dog poisonings

24 hours ago
Thai police arrest six foreigners over major fraud and trafficking | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police arrest six foreigners over major fraud and trafficking

1 day ago
Phuket villa scam leaves Thais and foreigners with over 100 million baht loss | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket villa scam leaves Thais and foreigners with over 100 million baht loss

1 day ago
Rare pink dragon millipede amazes tourists in Uthai Thani | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Rare pink dragon millipede amazes tourists in Uthai Thani

1 day ago
Thai actress and husband surrenders to police over fraud scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai actress and husband surrenders to police over fraud scandal

1 day ago
Thailand begins 180-day trial lifting afternoon alcohol sales ban | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thailand begins 180-day trial lifting afternoon alcohol sales ban

1 day ago
Woman killed in Pathum Thani motorcycle crash | Thaiger Crime News

Woman killed in Pathum Thani motorcycle crash

2 days ago
Thai transwoman files complaint over unfair wages at Trat karaoke bar | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai transwoman files complaint over unfair wages at Trat karaoke bar

2 days ago
Asiatique faces backlash over loud screams from new SkyFlyers ride | Thaiger Bangkok News

Asiatique faces backlash over loud screams from new SkyFlyers ride

2 days ago
Packed Pattaya December 2025 events calendar unveiled | Thaiger Pattaya News

Packed Pattaya December 2025 events calendar unveiled

2 days ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 4, 2025, 11:34 AM
89 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.