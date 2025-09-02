Tourist surge in Phuket drives revenue into the billions

Phuket’s tourism industry is riding a wave of recovery, welcoming millions of visitors and raking in staggering revenue in just seven months.

According to the Provincial Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Office in Phuket, more than 7.6 million tourists arrived between January and July this year. The influx generated 290 billion baht for the island’s economy, reinforcing Phuket’s status as Thailand’s crown jewel of tourism.

Governor Sophon Suwannarat revealed that Russians, Chinese, and Indians topped the arrivals list, while Europeans dominated in July, accounting for 43% of visitors that month. Roughly 887,000 tourists visited in July alone, contributing 36 billion baht to local coffers.

Hotels across the island reported an average occupancy rate of 76.61% from January to July. In July, occupancy stood at 63.99%, reflecting the seasonal ebb and flow of international travel.

The island’s growing popularity has been bolstered by an increase in air traffic. Phuket International Airport saw 63,007 flights in the first seven months of this year: a 6% rise compared to last year. July alone recorded 7,896 flights landing on the island.

New routes are also expanding Phuket’s global reach. This year, three international airlines added direct services: AirAsia launched a Medan-Phuket route with four weekly flights, Asiana Airlines added a Seoul-Phuket route with 14 weekly flights, and Air France introduced a Paris-Phuket route operating three times a week.

Tourism by sea is also thriving. From January to July, 154,217 travellers arrived on 55 tourist boats, while a further 670 visitors reached Phuket aboard 527 yachts.

Last year, Phuket welcomed 13.1 million visitors, cementing its reputation as Thailand’s highest-earning province for tourism, with total revenue of 497 billion baht, reported Bangkok Post.

The latest figures suggest the island is well on track to match, or even surpass, those numbers by the end of this year.

With new flight connections, steady hotel bookings, and tourists pouring in from every corner of the globe, Phuket is not just bouncing back; it’s booming.