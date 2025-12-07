Patong roads close for Phuket Carnival parade on December 19

Major beach roads shut as annual tourism parade kicks off

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: December 7, 2025, 2:04 PM
70 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

Patong Municipality has advised residents and visitors to steer clear of the main roads at the southern end of Patong and Thaweewong Road, also known as Patong Beach Road, on the evening of December 19.

This request is due to the annual parade of the ‘Phuket Carnival‘ marking the official start of the tourism high season.

The parade is scheduled to commence at the southern end of Phra Metta Road, following its customary path along Prachanukroh Road towards Patong Beach.

It will then proceed along the beach road to the beach end of Bangla Road, where the primary festivities will occur during the three-day carnival.

To accommodate the parade, these roads will be closed to regular traffic from 5pm to 8pm.

Patong Municipality has announced that this year’s carnival, marking its 39th anniversary, will take place from December 19 to 21, with events starting at 5pm daily.

The festival will include a market zone, Zumba dance, the annual parade, cabaret performances, an Ariel show, beach yoga, a fire show, the annual beach volleyball tournament, and will culminate with a traditional fireworks display.

The event, themed ‘Where Dreams Come Alive’, will feature vibrant performances by various artists at the lively ‘Patong Paradise’ concert stage, creating an energetic atmosphere for festival-goers.

Musicians and DJs such as Queen on Street, Gypsy Sun, Songkarn Rangsan, Green Light Band, Olympus, Morning Eating, and Maw Meow are set to entertain the large crowds each evening with their dynamic shows and engaging music.

Despite the nation mourning the passing of the Queen Mother, Patong Mayor Lalita Maneesri confirmed that the parade and concert will proceed as planned, including a moment of silence in her honour.

Additionally, an exhibition highlighting the Queen Mother’s royal duties will be featured alongside the traditional procession and performances, as reported by The Pattaya News.

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.