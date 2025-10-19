Phuket pushes for stricter cannabis rules to protect tourism image

Phuket’s authorities are advocating for more stringent cannabis regulations after a rise in incidents involving foreign tourists displaying erratic behaviour has negatively impacted the island’s tourism image.

Sarayut Mallum, vice-president of the Phuket Tourism Association, highlighted that many instances of foreign visitors behaving unusually have been linked to excessive cannabis consumption.

He noted, ‘Some tourists smoked multiple joints consecutively, resulting in hallucinations and risky behaviour.’ He referred to an incident involving a group of French motorcyclists who consumed cannabis before riding. ‘The misuse of cannabis is a growing concern for the tourism industry,’ he added.

Sarayut stated that the private sector supports reclassifying cannabis for medical use rather than recreational purposes. He emphasised the importance of consulting local cannabis vendors on responsible sales.

Additionally, he urged the government to revisit its cannabis policy, reminiscent of the approach under former justice minister Somsak Thepsutin, who had once formed a committee to evaluate whether cannabis should be reclassified as a narcotic.

Chalermpong Saengdee, a Phuket MP from the People’s Party, shared these concerns and proposed a zoning strategy to regulate cannabis use. He suggested designated areas like Patong for smoking while prohibiting cannabis shops in Old Phuket Town to preserve the historical and cultural atmosphere.

‘Phuket ranks second in Thailand for the number of cannabis shops, following Bangkok, with over 1,600 licensed outlets and additional unlicensed kiosks. Police alone cannot enforce the law effectively; coordination with the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office is essential for inspections and enforcement,’ he stated.

Chalermpong also pointed out that the oversupply of low-quality cannabis flowers and unregulated pricing has resulted in health issues among tourists, including hospitalisations for cannabis-induced psychosis or jaundice.

He cautioned that such incidents increase the burden on local medical staff and harm Phuket’s image as a family-friendly destination. “If the situation continues, Phuket could lose quality tourists to places like Vietnam, Singapore, and Japan,” he warned.

Phuket Governor Saransak Srikruanet announced that the province would collect feedback from local tourism, hotel, and business associations to present to the government for policy review.

He mentioned that the issue would also be discussed with the House of Representatives’ Tourism Committee and the provincial food and health board to develop coordinated measures.

In related news, Phuket MP Chalermpong Saengdee voiced similar concerns about the impact of uncontrolled cannabis use on the island’s tourism sector back in July. He warned that the pervasive smell of marijuana along beaches was driving away high-spending tourists and tarnishing Phuket’s image.

Chalermpong urged the government to introduce clear zoning laws, age limits, and stricter regulations on cannabis sales, arguing that Phuket must act quickly to preserve its reputation as a world-class, family-friendly destination.

Ratchadaporn O-in, director of Phuket’s Tourism and Sports Office, expressed concern over social media clips showing intoxicated tourists engaging in indecent acts, such as public nudity and lewd behaviour, damaging the island’s reputation.

She advocated for stronger law enforcement, clearer communication of local regulations, and awareness campaigns to educate tourists about acceptable conduct in Thailand, according to Bangkok Post.