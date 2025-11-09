Phuket airport expansion delay threatens tourism growth

Phuket’s tourism sector is facing concerns as Thaneth Tantipiriyakij, President of the Phuket Tourist Association, criticises the delay in the Phuket International Airport Phase 2 expansion. He warned that waiting nearly another decade could leave the island struggling to meet increasing passenger demands.

During a meeting at Splash Beach Resort in Mai Khao on Thursday, November 6, Thaneth highlighted the urgency of the situation. The original plan slated the expansion’s completion around 2028-2029, but current projections indicate it might not be finished until 2031.

Thaneth stressed that by then, the island’s passenger handling capacity should increase to at least 25 million annually, up from the current 18 million, to maintain competitiveness.

Phuket currently accommodates between 15 and 17 million passengers each year, putting significant pressure on airport operations, transport, and tourism services. Thaneth warned that without expansion, Phuket risks losing its international competitiveness and flight slots to other destinations.

The meeting, led by Phuket Vice Governor Samawit Suphanphai, included key figures such as Phuket Airport General Manager Monchai Tanode and Deputy Chief Tuanchai Tansuriyawong, along with government agencies and business operators.

They confirmed the delay, noting the expansion involves significant upgrades to engineering and service systems, and the international terminal.

Monchai Tanode stated that the project design is more than halfway complete, with expected finalisation by the second quarter of 2026. Budgeting and construction phases are scheduled to follow, with contractor selection anticipated by the end of 2026 and construction commencing in 2027. The build is expected to take around two and a half to three years.

From January to October, Phuket Airport managed over 90,000 flights, with projections to reach 120,000 by year’s end. Current passenger numbers are approximately 14 million, potentially exceeding 18 million by late 2025, even before the expansion begins.

Vice Governor Samawit emphasised the expansion’s critical nature, noting that Phuket’s economy relies heavily on tourism. In 2024, tourism accounted for 92% of the island’s revenue, welcoming over 14 million visitors and generating more than 500 billion baht.

In the first seven months of 2025, over 8 million tourists have contributed over 300 billion baht.

With these figures, Samawit stressed the necessity of accelerating infrastructure development, particularly at the airport, as it serves as a crucial hub for global travellers, reported by the Phuket News.