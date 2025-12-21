Phuket launches ‘One District, One Creative Space’ for cultural growth

Phuket officials have designated three districts as pilot sites for the ‘One District, One Creative Space’ initiative, a cultural development project aimed at creating new community spaces to generate income and enhance local identity.

The chosen locations were confirmed during a working group meeting, led by Phuket Deputy Governor Suwit Phansengiam at the Phuket Provincial Hall earlier in the week.

The initiative will host creative activities at the Chartered Bank Intersection in Phuket Old Town, Khon Dee Market in Thalang district, and Kathu Shrine and Kamala Market in Kathu.

Participants in the meeting included representatives from various sectors, such as Phuket Provincial Culture Officer Puangphaka Chaowai, Phuket Provincial Cultural Council President Somsak Sophanon, and members from government agencies, the private sector, and the public.

Officials stated that the project aligns with the Ministry of Culture’s national policy, spearheaded by Culture Minister Sabida Thaiseth, which focuses on religion, art, and culture with the vision of ‘Preserving, Creating, and Leading Thai Culture Towards a Sustainable Future’.

This policy is propelled by the ‘Thai Thai’ concept, which seeks to harness cultural power to create economic value by developing new cultural spaces branded as ‘Unseen Thai Thai’. These spaces aim to serve as cultural hubs for learning, artistic expression, lifestyle activities, and the sharing of local wisdom at the community level.

The project will unfold across four key dimensions: Traditional Thai, focusing on preserving and passing on local wisdom, arts, traditions, handicrafts, and cuisine; Contemporary Thai, providing venues for artists and younger generations to express modern creativity rooted in Thai culture; Experiential Thai, offering hands-on cultural learning for residents and tourists; and Connecting Thai, which seeks to build cultural networks linking districts, provinces, and regions.

Provincial officials aim to establish creative cultural spaces in every district, support the creative economy, and improve quality of life, while delivering measurable outcomes from the “Thai Thai” policy.

The project is set to run from January to March, with each district hosting two events during this time.

Officials noted the initiative has garnered a positive public response, with further details on individual activities to be announced by the respective district organisers, according to the Phuket News.