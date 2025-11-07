Repeat wildlife snapper caught again at Karon night market

A woman was arrested at a Phuket night market after being caught offering a protected slow loris to tourists for paid photos, despite past offences.

The woman, who has now been arrested three times for similar offences, was detained at Karon Night Market yesterday, November 6, during a joint operation led by Karon Deputy Mayor Trin Thipmongkol. The raid included municipal officers and wildlife officials from Khao Phra Thaeo Wildlife Sanctuary.

“We are detaining the woman at the police station for further questioning and will submit the case to the prosecutor for fines and legal action,” Karon Police Chief Police Colonel Khundet Na Nongkhai told The Phuket News.

“She was already before the prosecutor’s office from her previous arrest, and now she’s done it again. Officers are expanding the investigation to identify more offenders.”

The woman was caught red-handed leading a slow loris towards a tourist for photo ops. She has been charged under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act for illegal possession of protected wildlife.

The loris has since been rescued and will be sent to the Phang Nga Wildlife Breeding Station for rehabilitation before being released back into the wild.

The arrest echoes an identical bust on October 10, when the same woman was caught at the same market with a loris, raising concerns over weak enforcement and public indifference, reported The Phuket News.

Phuket MP Chalermpong Saengdee of the People’s Party said the incident highlights ongoing issues with wildlife exploitation.

“Some tourists think taking a photo is harmless, but every snap supports the illegal wildlife trade.”

He added that slow lorises, being nocturnal, suffer severe distress from flash photography and noisy crowds.

“Many have their teeth cut and are taken from the wild as infants. Most can never return to nature.”

Chalermpong urged both tourists and locals to report wildlife abuse to the Department of National Parks’ 24-hour hotline: 1362.