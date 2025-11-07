Thai foreign ministry clarifies girl trafficking case in Tokyo

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the case of a young Thai girl who was trafficked to Japan, which came to light when Tokyo police raided a Japanese-owned massage parlour following a report about the victim’s circumstances.

Nikorndej Plangkura, Director-General of the Department of Information and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, revealed that the incident occurred in mid-September. Upon notification from Japanese police, the Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo immediately dispatched consular officials to visit the girl on September 24.

“We conducted a thorough assessment to gather information and screen for indicators of human trafficking in accordance with the National Referral Mechanism (NRM). Our investigation confirmed that this young person was indeed a victim of human trafficking.”

The girl, who was allegedly brought to Japan by her own mother and coerced into working at the massage parlour, is now under the protective care of Japanese officials. She is currently residing at the Child and Youth Protection Centre in Tokyo whilst investigations continue to identify all individuals involved in the trafficking operation.

Officials have assured that the victim is receiving comprehensive support, including adequate food, clothing, regular health checks, and medical care. The Royal Thai Embassy in Japan maintains close coordination with Japanese police to ensure her well-being throughout the process.

“The victim is being properly cared for whilst the investigation proceeds,” Nikorndej said.

“Once the legal process is complete, the Japanese government will inform the Royal Thai Embassy of the repatriation date.”

Tokyo police have arrested a 51 year old massage parlour operator, Hosono Masayuki, who faces charges of violating Japan’s Labour Standards Act by employing a child under 15.

The Consular Department is already preparing for the girl’s return to Thailand, coordinating with relevant agencies and family members to ensure appropriate reception arrangements and ongoing assistance upon her arrival home, according to KhaoSod and Thai PBS World.