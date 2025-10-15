Slow loris dumped on Phuket beach sparks wildlife crackdown

Officials suspect illegal wildlife trade linked to beach discovery

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal21 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Chalermpong Saengdee Facebook

A slow loris, believed to have been used in illegal tourist photo operations, was rescued after being abandoned on Kata Noi Beach in Phuket.

The animal was found left in a bag on the sand, prompting an official investigation by local police and wildlife officers.

Karon Police Chief Police Colonel Khundet Na-NongKhai confirmed that officers are still pursuing the suspect.

The discovery was made on Friday afternoon, October 10, when Trin Thip Mongkol, Deputy Mayor of Karon Municipality, joined Phuket MP Chalermpong Saengdee and officials from the Khao Phra Thaeo Wildlife Sanctuary to inspect the beach following complaints from residents and environmental group Monsoon Garbage via Facebook.

“When officers arrived, no suspect was at the scene,” said MP Chalermpong.

“Instead, they found a small slow loris left behind in a bag believed to belong to the owner. The animal appeared abandoned as the suspect had fled upon noticing officials approaching.”

The loris was immediately seized and transferred to the Phang Nga Wildlife Animal Sanctuary for care, rehabilitation, and eventual release into the wild. A report was filed with the Karon Police for illegal possession of protected wildlife under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act 2019.

MP Chalermpong took to Facebook to condemn the act, warning the public that keeping, trading, or exploiting protected wildlife for commercial gain is a criminal offence, reported The Phuket News.

“Possession without permission carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

“Slow lorises are endangered, venomous, and highly sensitive to light. Being forced to pose for photos causes extreme stress and often early death. Many are captured from the wild as babies after hunters kill their mothers, feeding Thailand’s illegal wildlife trade.”

He urged tourists and residents alike to refuse participation in these cruel photo schemes.

“Every photo taken means another loris is taken from the wild. If people stop paying, the poaching will stop too.”

Reports of wildlife crime can be made to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation’s 24-hour hotline at 1362.

Phuket News

