Taiwanese trio busted at Bangkok airport with rare wildlife

Three Taiwanese nationals were arrested at Don Mueang Airport after officials uncovered a bizarre and cruel attempt to smuggle dozens of protected animals out of Thailand by hiding them under clothing.

The suspects, identified as 53 year old Hsu Ching Chung, 40 year old Hong Zhi-Xian, and 36 year old Yang Tsung-Ju, were stopped by police from the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division (NED), alongside wildlife checkpoint and customs officers. They were found with 52 rare animals strapped to their bodies using nylon stockings and cloth wraps.

The seized creatures included three spiny tortoises, one Indian star tortoise, one spider tortoise, 32 baby star tortoises, two adult star tortoises, four big-headed turtles, two mountain tortoises and seven crocodile lizards. All animals had reportedly been sedated before being concealed.

NED commander Police Major General Anek Taosupap said the operation was the result of an expanded investigation following a similar arrest on October 7. On that occasion, 54 year old Taiwanese national Chiu Kuo-Shu, was caught trying to smuggle two slow lorises, one squirrel, three otters and two spiny tortoises in the same gruesome manner.

“These animals were wrapped, sedated and bound to avoid detection. It’s cruel and dangerous for the animals, and the suspects clearly show no regard for their welfare.”

Following Chiu’s arrest, surveillance at the airport was intensified. The three latest suspects were spotted acting suspiciously before boarding their flight. Officers conducted a body search and discovered the smuggled wildlife secured around their legs and waists.

During questioning, the trio admitted to being part of a transnational wildlife smuggling ring. They claimed they were paid 30,000 baht per trip and had already made two similar deliveries. The animals were allegedly purchased from a Thai supplier and were to be sold in Taiwan to exotic pet collectors, reported Bangkok Post.

All three suspects were charged with illegal possession and attempted export of protected species under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act, along with customs and animal health violations. They were handed over to police investigators for further legal action.