Phuket city faces water cut tomorrow, November 1 for pipe repairs

Water supply in parts of Phuket will be temporarily shut off as city officials carry out essential pipe works to improve infrastructure and service reliability.

Phuket City Municipality has announced that water supply will be suspended tomorrow, November 1, from 10am to 3pm, while engineers carry out essential pipe connection works at the Khao Rang Intersection.

The shutdown is expected to last around five hours and will affect a wide area of the city, including major roads and all connecting side streets.

“Residents are advised to reserve sufficient water for use during this period. Water distribution will resume immediately after the work is complete.”

The following areas will be affected by the outage:

Entire length of Thung Kha Road and all connecting side streets

Phuket man caught trying to rip wires from abandoned building Entire Mae Luan Road and side streets Wichitsongkhram Road, from the Patiphat Road intersection to Phuket Thai Hua ASEAN Witthaya School Entire Phatthana Road and side streets All of Soi Lor Rong Patiphat Road, from Khao Rang Intersection to Chui Tui Intersection Entire Ranong Road and its side streets Yaowarat Road, from Phuket Merlin Hotel intersection to Phuket Technical College Part of Damrong Road Soi Cheing Khiri

The water shutdown is necessary to connect main water pipelines at a key junction, which is part of ongoing infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving long-term water flow and supply stability.

Once the work is finished, water will be restored without delay.

According to The Phuket News, the Waterworks Division has apologised for the inconvenience and is encouraging all affected households and businesses to plan ahead.

For more information or assistance, residents can contact the Waterworks Division at 076-211130 during business hours.

In similar news, Phuket officials have reviewed plans for a major 300-kilometre pipeline project aimed at securing long-term water supply for the island and neighbouring provinces.

The Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) Phuket Branch and Team Consulting Engineering and Management Public Co Ltd presented updated findings to Governor Sophon Suwannarat on September 23, outlining the feasibility of the proposed scheme.