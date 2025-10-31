Phuket city faces water cut tomorrow, November 1 for pipe repairs

Engineers to upgrade key junction, affecting multiple city roads

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: October 31, 2025, 11:41 AM
107 1 minute read
Phuket city faces water cut tomorrow, November 1 for pipe repairs | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of WHNT

Water supply in parts of Phuket will be temporarily shut off as city officials carry out essential pipe works to improve infrastructure and service reliability.

Phuket City Municipality has announced that water supply will be suspended tomorrow, November 1, from 10am to 3pm, while engineers carry out essential pipe connection works at the Khao Rang Intersection.

The shutdown is expected to last around five hours and will affect a wide area of the city, including major roads and all connecting side streets.

“Residents are advised to reserve sufficient water for use during this period. Water distribution will resume immediately after the work is complete.”

The following areas will be affected by the outage:

  1. Entire length of Thung Kha Road and all connecting side streets

    Related Articles

  2. Entire Mae Luan Road and side streets

  3. Wichitsongkhram Road, from the Patiphat Road intersection to Phuket Thai Hua ASEAN Witthaya School

  4. Entire Phatthana Road and side streets

  5. All of Soi Lor Rong

  6. Patiphat Road, from Khao Rang Intersection to Chui Tui Intersection

  7. Entire Ranong Road and its side streets

  8. Yaowarat Road, from Phuket Merlin Hotel intersection to Phuket Technical College

  9. Part of Damrong Road

  10. Soi Cheing Khiri

The water shutdown is necessary to connect main water pipelines at a key junction, which is part of ongoing infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving long-term water flow and supply stability.

Once the work is finished, water will be restored without delay.

According to The Phuket News, the Waterworks Division has apologised for the inconvenience and is encouraging all affected households and businesses to plan ahead.

For more information or assistance, residents can contact the Waterworks Division at 076-211130 during business hours.

In similar news, Phuket officials have reviewed plans for a major 300-kilometre pipeline project aimed at securing long-term water supply for the island and neighbouring provinces.

The Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) Phuket Branch and Team Consulting Engineering and Management Public Co Ltd presented updated findings to Governor Sophon Suwannarat on September 23, outlining the feasibility of the proposed scheme.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket city faces water cut tomorrow, November 1 for pipe repairs | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket city faces water cut tomorrow, November 1 for pipe repairs

1 hour ago
Bangkok clears long-overdue debt to BTS worth over 36 billion baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok clears long-overdue debt to BTS worth over 36 billion baht

1 hour ago
Suvarnabhumi warns against lanterns and lasers this Loy Krathong | Thaiger Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi warns against lanterns and lasers this Loy Krathong

2 hours ago
Woman plunges from Pattaya building after lovers’ row | Thaiger Pattaya News

Woman plunges from Pattaya building after lovers’ row

2 hours ago
Chon Buri clinic closed temporarily after hot water treatment on 3 year old boy | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri clinic closed temporarily after hot water treatment on 3 year old boy

2 hours ago
Overweight American found dead at Phuket Muay Thai camp | Thaiger Phuket News

Overweight American found dead at Phuket Muay Thai camp

2 hours ago
Chon Buri zoo architect recalls fond memory of Queen Sirikit | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri zoo architect recalls fond memory of Queen Sirikit

3 hours ago
Thai minister scraps Patong tunnel plan in shock U-turn | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai minister scraps Patong tunnel plan in shock U-turn

3 hours ago
Thai woman accuses foreign ex-husband of kidnapping their son in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman accuses foreign ex-husband of kidnapping their son in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Thai woman claims losing 30 million baht in 3-year relationship scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman claims losing 30 million baht in 3-year relationship scam

4 hours ago
Police Raid Illegal &#8216;Hong Thai&#8217; Factory, 2.3M Items Seized | Thaiger Crime News

Police Raid Illegal ‘Hong Thai’ Factory, 2.3M Items Seized

4 hours ago
Wet and wild: Heavy rain, cool mornings sweep across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Wet and wild: Heavy rain, cool mornings sweep across Thailand

6 hours ago
Phayao temple sparks lotto frenzy after 7 jackpot wins | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Phayao temple sparks lotto frenzy after 7 jackpot wins

19 hours ago
12 Thai and foreign nationals arrested at 2 illegal hotels on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

12 Thai and foreign nationals arrested at 2 illegal hotels on Koh Pha Ngan

19 hours ago
What to do for Halloween in Bangkok | Thaiger Things To Do

What to do for Halloween in Bangkok

19 hours ago
Thai daughter begs police to act after mother loses 10 million baht to romance scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai daughter begs police to act after mother loses 10 million baht to romance scam

20 hours ago
PM Anutin&#8217;s wife stirs press row with ‘mean’ comment to reporters (video) | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin’s wife stirs press row with ‘mean’ comment to reporters (video)

20 hours ago
Thailand sets sights on sky-high role as aviation powerhouse | Thaiger Business News

Thailand sets sights on sky-high role as aviation powerhouse

20 hours ago
Thai woman linked to missing 18 million baht found dead in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman linked to missing 18 million baht found dead in Cambodia

21 hours ago
Pheu Thai veteran Viroj Pao-in dies at 91 after illness | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai veteran Viroj Pao-in dies at 91 after illness

21 hours ago
Thailand welcomes new Norse Air route from London to Bangkok | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand welcomes new Norse Air route from London to Bangkok

21 hours ago
Thai husband shoots neighbour for allegedly pursuing his wife | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai husband shoots neighbour for allegedly pursuing his wife

22 hours ago
Chinese Tourists can now use Alipay, WeChat Pay to scan Thai QR codes for payments | Thaiger Finance

Chinese Tourists can now use Alipay, WeChat Pay to scan Thai QR codes for payments

22 hours ago
Patong villa thief caught after CCTV exposes cash heist | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong villa thief caught after CCTV exposes cash heist

22 hours ago
Missing American girl with autism found safe on Pattaya streets | Thaiger Pattaya News

Missing American girl with autism found safe on Pattaya streets

22 hours ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: October 31, 2025, 11:41 AM
107 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.