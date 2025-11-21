Wanted fraud suspect arrested on Bangkok–Phuket bus

Police arrested a wanted fraud suspect after tracking him to a Bangkok–Phuket bus, where the man was travelling under multiple outstanding warrants.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) confirmed the arrest of a 27 year old man identified only as Patinya, who was wanted for multiple charges, including online fraud, computer crime offences, and assault. Marine Police Division officers tracked him down to an interprovincial air-conditioned bus travelling from Bangkok to Phuket.

Police swooped in when the vehicle arrived in Phuket, presenting the outstanding warrants and detaining the suspect without resistance.

According to the investigation, Patinya first became involved in the case after being invited by a senior coworker to assist with selling goods online. His role was to pack products for delivery, while his personal bank account was used to receive customer payments.

However, Patinya reportedly worked in the role for just five days before quitting. Police allege that after he left, his coworker continued to use his bank account to accept payments for goods that were never delivered, resulting in numerous complaints and fraud claims.

As the account owner, Patinya became the focus of a police investigation. A background check revealed that he was already wanted on five separate warrants: three for joint fraud, one under the Computer Crime Act, and one for assault causing physical or mental harm.

CIB officers monitored his movements before confirming that he was en route to Phuket by bus. Officers then coordinated with local checkpoints to intercept the vehicle, reported The Phuket News.

When confronted, Patinya admitted his identity and acknowledged the outstanding warrants. He was arrested and handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings.

Police said he initially confessed to all charges.

