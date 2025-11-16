Phuket gets new governor after record-short term ends

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 16, 2025, 9:27 AM
135 1 minute read
Photo of Nirat Pongsitthaworn courtesy of Citylife Chiang Mai Facebook

Phuket will welcome a new governor after the sudden departure of the former officeholder, marking a swift change in provincial leadership.

Nirat Pongsitthaworn, the current Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA), is scheduled to arrive in Phuket tomorrow, November 17, to take over as the new Governor of Phuket.

His appointment was confirmed earlier this week through an announcement by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket), following publication of the royal order in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday, November 12.

Nirat, a Bangkok native, previously served as Governor of Chiang Mai. His first governorship began in the remote province of Bueng Kan, before he moved on to Udon Thani and later joined DOPA’s headquarters in Bangkok.

He rose to the post of Director-General of DOPA during the short-lived administration of Phumtham Wechayachai, who acted as Prime Minister for just 66 days between July 3 and September 7.

His rapid ascent through the ranks has taken place during Anutin Charnvirakul’s tenure as Minister of Interior. Nirat’s appointment as Phuket Governor was initially approved by the Cabinet on October 14 but was unexpectedly delayed before receiving royal endorsement.

The man he replaces, Saransak Srikruanetra, officially ended his term on Wednesday, November 12, according to his secretary, Anuphong Panarat. Saransak will begin his new role as Governor of Nong Khai tomorrow.

Saransak made history as Phuket’s shortest-serving governor, leaving the post after just 42 days, having taken office on October 1.

Despite the abrupt end to his stint, Saransak expressed fondness for his time on the island.

“I am happy working here. It is fun to work with the people of Phuket, and especially challenging,” he told The Phuket News.

“I feel sad that I have had too little time in this position.”

Meanwhile, Phuket Vice Governor Samawit Suphanphai has also been transferred. Effective November 11, he is now serving as Vice Governor of Nakhon Pathom. His replacement has yet to be named.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.