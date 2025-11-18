Phuket knife threat ends with man shot in leg during clash

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 18, 2025, 10:44 AM
A man was shot in the knee after allegedly threatening residents with a knife outside a home in Phuket, prompting a police response and investigation.

The incident began around 5.10pm on Sunday, November 16, in front of a house in Thepkrasattri subdistrict, Phuket. Thalang Police received a report of the shooting at 5.40pm and rushed to the scene.

Officers found 48 year old Somporn Rasmi with a gunshot wound to his left knee. He was quickly taken to Thalang Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police that Somporn had shown up at the house brandishing a knife and making threats towards the people inside. Despite attempts by others to calm him down, he reportedly refused to back off or drop the weapon.

Police say 37 year old Kiattisak Thongphrom, a resident at the property, then pulled out a 9mm Glock pistol and fired a single round, hitting Somporn in the knee.

After the shooting, Kiattisak and others at the scene transported the injured man to the hospital before police arrived. Officers later arrested Kiattisak and seized the firearm.

He now faces charges of carrying a firearm in public without reasonable cause and attempted murder.

The scene was secured and documented by Thalang Police investigators, with the case being overseen by Police Lieutenant Colonel Nikorn Chuthong, Superintendent of Thalang Police Station.

Police have not confirmed what provoked Somporn’s threatening behaviour or whether there had been any previous dispute between the two men. No charges have yet been announced against Somporn in relation to the knife incident, according to The Phuket News.

Thalang Police are continuing their enquiries and will await further statements and medical reports before proceeding with additional charges.

In a separate incident, police in Phuket responded to a violent domestic incident in Mai Khao yesterday after receiving a report of a knife fight inside a home around 4pm the same day.

Upon arrival, officers found 43 year old Thaweesak Promwas with multiple stab wounds to the abdomen. He was rushed to Thalang Hospital for emergency treatment.

According to initial reports, Thaweesak, the ex-husband of the woman who called police, had entered the home and got into a heated confrontation with her current husband, 45 year old Dechachai Srisuwan.

Police said Thaweesak allegedly grabbed a knife and attacked Dechachai, who then armed himself with a kitchen knife in self-defence. A struggle broke out, during which Thaweesak was stabbed several times.

Investigators believe the altercation was the result of an ongoing personal dispute.

