Bangkok clears long-overdue debt to BTS worth over 36 billion baht

Debt dispute settled after years of pressure from rail company

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 31, 2025, 11:29 AM
67 2 minutes read
Bangkok clears long-overdue debt to BTS worth over 36 billion baht | Thaiger
Photo by Zaonar Nyaninda via Canva

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) finally settled full payment of more than 36 billion baht in debt, including interest, to the Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS).

BTS Chairman Keeree Kanjanapas announced yesterday, October 30, that the company had received the full payment from the BMA. The amount includes 31.48 billion baht in principal and 4.96 billion baht in interest.

Keeree explained that around 15 billion baht from the payment will be used to clear company debts, while the remaining 20 billion baht will be reserved for upcoming repayments and future investments.

BTS CEO Surapong Laoha-Unya clarified that the 36 billion baht payment covered unpaid operating fees for the Green Line extension from December 2017 until now. He added that BTS had already reduced the total amount by 200 million baht as a goodwill gesture.

During a press conference, Keeree stated…

“I’m very happy because the company has faced pressure for many years. If we didn’t keep following up, the BMA would take a long time to consider the issue. Meanwhile, we still had to pay our staff and daily operating costs. Now, this burden will no longer pressure us.”

BTS chairman thanks Bangkok for debt repayment
Keeree Kanjanapas | Photo via ThaiRath

Keeree also clarified that BTS has no involvement in the planned fare increase for the Green Line extension, which will rise from 17 to 45 baht per trip from the current flat rate of 15 baht, starting November 1, 2025. The total fare, including the main line, will be capped at 65 baht.

Related Articles

Under the contract, the BMA must pay around 740 million baht by the 20th of each month for train operations.

Bangkok clears long-overdue debt to BTS worth over 36 billion baht | News by Thaiger
Photo by PCbang via Canva

The company believed that receiving this payment would boost confidence among both investors and passengers, as it strengthens BTS’s financial stability. BTS and the BMA also signed an agreement to ensure future payments are made on time.

Keeree added that BTS supports the government’s plan to reduce travel costs through a daily 40-baht unlimited train pass for all passengers and said the company would be happy to join the scheme.

If implemented, BTS expects ridership to increase by 50 to 70 percent from the current two million trips per day. The company confirmed it has enough train capacity to meet the expected rise in demand.

Bangkok clears long-overdue debt to BTS worth over 36 billion baht | News by Thaiger
Photo by Viktor Gladkov via Canva

The full repayment marks the end of a long financial dispute between the two parties. Looking back to 2022, BTS publicly urged the BMA to settle its debt by releasing a video of Keeree’s debt-collection message, which was broadcast on every screen inside BTS trains and across station platforms.

At the time, BTS employees also staged protests, demanding payment and stressing that they needed their salaries to support their families.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket city faces water cut tomorrow, November 1 for pipe repairs | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket city faces water cut tomorrow, November 1 for pipe repairs

7 seconds ago
Bangkok clears long-overdue debt to BTS worth over 36 billion baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok clears long-overdue debt to BTS worth over 36 billion baht

13 minutes ago
Suvarnabhumi warns against lanterns and lasers this Loy Krathong | Thaiger Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi warns against lanterns and lasers this Loy Krathong

20 minutes ago
Woman plunges from Pattaya building after lovers’ row | Thaiger Pattaya News

Woman plunges from Pattaya building after lovers’ row

36 minutes ago
Chon Buri clinic closed temporarily after hot water treatment on 3 year old boy | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri clinic closed temporarily after hot water treatment on 3 year old boy

54 minutes ago
Overweight American found dead at Phuket Muay Thai camp | Thaiger Phuket News

Overweight American found dead at Phuket Muay Thai camp

1 hour ago
Chon Buri zoo architect recalls fond memory of Queen Sirikit | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri zoo architect recalls fond memory of Queen Sirikit

1 hour ago
Thai minister scraps Patong tunnel plan in shock U-turn | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai minister scraps Patong tunnel plan in shock U-turn

2 hours ago
Thai woman accuses foreign ex-husband of kidnapping their son in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman accuses foreign ex-husband of kidnapping their son in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Thai woman claims losing 30 million baht in 3-year relationship scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman claims losing 30 million baht in 3-year relationship scam

2 hours ago
Police Raid Illegal &#8216;Hong Thai&#8217; Factory, 2.3M Items Seized | Thaiger Crime News

Police Raid Illegal ‘Hong Thai’ Factory, 2.3M Items Seized

3 hours ago
Wet and wild: Heavy rain, cool mornings sweep across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Wet and wild: Heavy rain, cool mornings sweep across Thailand

5 hours ago
Phayao temple sparks lotto frenzy after 7 jackpot wins | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Phayao temple sparks lotto frenzy after 7 jackpot wins

18 hours ago
12 Thai and foreign nationals arrested at 2 illegal hotels on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

12 Thai and foreign nationals arrested at 2 illegal hotels on Koh Pha Ngan

18 hours ago
What to do for Halloween in Bangkok | Thaiger Things To Do

What to do for Halloween in Bangkok

18 hours ago
Thai daughter begs police to act after mother loses 10 million baht to romance scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai daughter begs police to act after mother loses 10 million baht to romance scam

19 hours ago
PM Anutin&#8217;s wife stirs press row with ‘mean’ comment to reporters (video) | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin’s wife stirs press row with ‘mean’ comment to reporters (video)

19 hours ago
Thailand sets sights on sky-high role as aviation powerhouse | Thaiger Business News

Thailand sets sights on sky-high role as aviation powerhouse

19 hours ago
Thai woman linked to missing 18 million baht found dead in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman linked to missing 18 million baht found dead in Cambodia

20 hours ago
Pheu Thai veteran Viroj Pao-in dies at 91 after illness | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai veteran Viroj Pao-in dies at 91 after illness

20 hours ago
Thailand welcomes new Norse Air route from London to Bangkok | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand welcomes new Norse Air route from London to Bangkok

20 hours ago
Thai husband shoots neighbour for allegedly pursuing his wife | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai husband shoots neighbour for allegedly pursuing his wife

20 hours ago
Chinese Tourists can now use Alipay, WeChat Pay to scan Thai QR codes for payments | Thaiger Finance

Chinese Tourists can now use Alipay, WeChat Pay to scan Thai QR codes for payments

21 hours ago
Patong villa thief caught after CCTV exposes cash heist | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong villa thief caught after CCTV exposes cash heist

21 hours ago
Missing American girl with autism found safe on Pattaya streets | Thaiger Pattaya News

Missing American girl with autism found safe on Pattaya streets

21 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 31, 2025, 11:29 AM
67 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.