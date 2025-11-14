Suspect arrested in Phuket for global hacking spree is Russian spy

A Russian man suspected of being a GRU military intelligence officer was arrested in Phuket by Thai cyber police for alleged involvement in global cyberattacks.

A 35 year old foreign national arrested in Phuket earlier this week is believed to be GRU military intelligence officer Aleksey Lukashev, a suspected cybercriminal linked to high-profile global hacking campaigns, including attacks on US political figures and Western governments.

The arrest was confirmed by Thailand’s Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) on Wednesday, November 12, following a joint operation with the FBI, Phuket Immigration, Tourist Police, Region 8 Crime Suppression Division, the Police Forensic Science Office, and the Office of the Attorney General. Local Phuket agencies have remained tight-lipped, with no public statements issued.

Acting on intelligence provided by the FBI, Thai cyber police tracked the suspect after he entered Phuket on October 30. He reportedly checked into a hotel in Thalang district, covering areas such as Bang Tao and Cherng Talay.

Investigators from Phuket Immigration monitored the suspect before securing a Criminal Court-issued search warrant. A raid at the hotel uncovered laptops, mobile phones, and digital wallets, all of which were seized for forensic analysis. FBI agents were present during the arrest as observers.

According to the CCIB, the man has been formally charged under Thailand’s Extradition Act and handed over to the Office of the Attorney General to begin extradition proceedings to the United States.

While Thai authorities have not officially named the suspect, multiple international outlets, including The Sun US and Russia-based The Insider, claim the man is Aleksey Lukashev, a senior lieutenant in GRU Unit 26165, also known as APT28 or “Fancy Bear.”

The Phuket News reported that Lukashev has been linked to the 2016 hacking of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, phishing attacks targeting her campaign chairperson John Podesta, and cyber activities tied to the Skripal Novichok poisonings in the UK. He remains on the FBI’s Most Wanted list and is under UK sanctions.

The Insider further reported that Lukashev is the only GRU hacker matching the age profile released by Thai police. He is wanted on US charges of conspiracy to commit computer intrusions, identity theft, and money laundering.

In a wider sweep dubbed Operation 293, Thai cyber police recovered over 14 million baht in stolen cryptocurrency, with at least six Thai victims identified. Working with Bitkub and Tether, police have returned the funds.

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue. The CCIB described the arrest as a landmark moment in Thai-US cooperation against global cybercrime networks.