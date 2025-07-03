Phuket double whammy leaves locals with no water and no power

Island residents brace for blackout and dry taps in upgrade chaos

Bob Scott3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2025
290 2 minutes read
Locals in a swanky corner of Phuket are set for a scorching Friday as power and water supplies are cut off simultaneously, thanks to scheduled maintenance works by the island’s utilities overlords.

The Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) Phuket warned that the entire Kamala area and parts of Cherng Talay will go dry from 9am to 4.30pm tomorrow, July 4, all due to a planned power outage by the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA).

And it gets worse.

That same power cut is expected to plunge hundreds of homes, hotels, and businesses into darkness across the island’s glitziest tourist belt, from Thalang to Surin Beach, as part of high-voltage grid upgrades along Srisoonthorn Road.

“Residents should store enough water in advance,” the PWA said in a public notice. “Please note the water may appear cloudy or contain sediment when the supply resumes.”

Affected water areas include Soi Cherngtalay 14, Shanti Villas Bang Tao, DotBro e-bike Phuket and Jorden Pilates. Residents can expect little to no pressure in their pipes, not great news during Thailand’s blazing July heat.

Meanwhile, the PEA Thalang Branch confirmed that the blackout is needed for safety as they install new electric poles and upgrade ageing infrastructure. The power cut will stretch from Thalang Power Station 3 to Laem Singh Viewpoint, slicing through Moo Baan 2, 3 and 5, and major parts of the Cherng Talay district.

Key properties on the hit list include:

  • Homes and streets: Soi Bangtao 1, Soi Takdaed, Soi Cherngtalay 3, Bang Tao 7 and 11

  • Hotels and villas: Aiyaraburi Hotel, Surin Gate, Surin Height Management, Villa Thanasawan

  • Businesses and condos: Bangtao Place, Krabi Place Property, Bangtao Village Condo

  • Community hubs: Bang Tao School, Bang Tao Temple, Mukarrom Mosque

  • Public services: Cherng Talay OrBorTor, Cherng Talay Waterworks, Provincial Waterworks pump station

And if you were thinking of grabbing a cold drink to cool off, even 7-Eleven Bang Tao Soi 11 is affected.

A PEA spokesperson said: “The outage is scheduled from 9am to 4.30pm and is essential for upgrading the local power grid to improve long-term reliability. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

Both the PWA and PEA have urged residents and businesses to plan ahead and contact them for updates.

  • PWA Phuket: 076-319173 or 063-4744565 | Call Centre: 1662

  • PEA Thalang: 076-386882 | Hotline: 1129 | Facebook: PEA Phuket

With no power and no water, locals and expats alike are bracing for what some are calling a “dry and dark disaster” — and that’s not even counting the sweaty tourists.

As one Bang Tao resident posted on Facebook.

“Welcome to eco-friendly Phuket, where you can sweat it out without a shower and meditate in candlelight.”

