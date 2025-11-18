2 held at Phuket checkpoint for transporting illegal migrants

Two men were arrested at a Phuket checkpoint after police discovered they were transporting 20 illegal migrant workers in pickup trucks from another province.

Two men from Chiang Rai were arrested early yesterday, November 17, after police intercepted two pickup trucks attempting to smuggle 20 illegal migrant workers into Phuket.

The arrests occurred at approximately 8.30am at the inbound lane of the Phuket Checkpoint on Thepkrasattri Road in Mai Khao, according to Tha Chatchai Police.

The drivers, identified as 28 year old Kittipod Saeyang from Mueang district, and 27 year old Sittichai Leotrattamit from Mae Fah Luang district, were each behind the wheel of white Toyota Revo trucks registered in Bangkok.

During a routine inspection, officers discovered 12 Myanmar nationals and eight ethnic Shan migrants crammed in the back of the vehicles: 11 women and nine men in total. Initial questioning revealed the group had been picked up from a construction site in Pattaya, Chon Buri, and were en route to work at another site in Thalang district, Phuket.

All 20 migrants were placed into protective custody, and a multidisciplinary team, equipped with Myanmar-language interpreters, began screening procedures by 11am the same day.

In accordance with standard protocol, Tha Chatchai Police coordinated with officers from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare, Phuket Immigration, and the Central Labour Protection and Welfare Centre.

The agencies initiated victim identification and National Referral Mechanism (NRM) assessments to determine whether the case involved human trafficking or labour exploitation, reported The Phuket News.

Police have confirmed that both drivers are now facing charges relating to the illegal transport of undocumented migrants. Legal proceedings are underway.

The case has been formally reported to senior officials in line with official procedures, said Tha Chatchai Police Chief Police Colonel Kantchawit Phoprasit.

Police continue to investigate the network behind the operation, amid growing concern over labour trafficking routes into the island.