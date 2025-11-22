Bangkok water warning: Taps to run dry in 27 areas tonight

Bangkok residents are being warned to prepare for dry taps as water supply will be shut off in 27 areas across the capital from 10pm tonight, November 22, until 5am tomorrow, November 23.

The Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA) announced the disruption is due to urgent maintenance work at the Bang Khen 2 pumping station and Bang Khen water production facility. Officials say the temporary halt in pumping is necessary for equipment upgrades.

Residents are being urged to store water in advance and prepare for weak water flow or complete outages during the seven-hour window.

The affected zones include both sides of Phahon Yothin Road: odd-numbered addresses from Ratchayothin Intersection to the National Memorial, and even-numbered addresses up to Soi 66.

Disruption is also expected in several key roads including Sai Mai, Sukhaphiban 5, Theparak, Watcharaphon, Chatuchot, Chaloem Phong, and Permsin Roads. Ramintra Road will be impacted on the odd-numbered side from Soi 1 to Soi 67, and the even-numbered side from Soi 2 to Soi 36.

Kamphaeng Phet 6 Road, from Wat Thewasunthorn to the Thecha Thungka intersection, is also included in the maintenance zone. Water supply on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road will be affected from Chulabhorn Hospital to Phahon Yothin on the odd-numbered side, and from Yakult (Thailand) Company to the National Memorial on the even-numbered side.

Chaeng Watthana Road from Vibhavadi Rangsit to Laksi Circle, and Thecha Thungka Road from Kamphaeng Phet 6 to Nawong Prachapatana will also experience reduced pressure or outages. Chang Akat Uthit Road, from Kamphaeng Phet 6 to Sirisuk Intersection, is also on the list.

Further areas to expect disruption include Song Prapha Road, from Don Mueang Temple to the Happy Avenue Project. Saranakhom, Kosum Ruamjai, and Soi Thung Song Hong Housing will also be affected.

Other major areas impacted include Saphan Mai Market, M. Water Company, NXP Manufacturing (Thailand) Company, and parts of Ngamwongwan Road between Vibhavadi Rangsit and Kaset Intersection.

Rounding out the list are Pradit Manutham Road, from Kaset Intersection to Khlong Lat Phrao; Senanikom Road, from Senanikom Intersection to Khlong Lat Phrao; and Ratchadaphisek Road, from Ratchavipha Intersection to Ratchayothin Intersection, according to KhaoSod.

The MWA has apologised for the inconvenience and encouraged affected residents to plan ahead.