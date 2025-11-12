Phuket bus loses power, slams into car and shop on steep hill

Police investigate collision after vehicle rolls into shopfront

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 12, 2025, 4:25 PM
200 1 minute read
Phuket bus loses power, slams into car and shop on steep hill | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A passenger bus on a steep Phuket road lost power and rolled backwards, crashing into parked vehicles and a shop, causing damage and minor injuries.

The incident occurred around 12.30pm today, November 12, at the Tom Yum Kung intersection on Khok Tonod–Rawai Road. According to Karon Police, the EV passenger bus, travelling the Airport–Rawai route and bearing the registration number 10-1209 Phuket, was ascending a hill when it reportedly lost power and rolled backwards out of control.

The driver, 57 year old Pakin Chanplad, was unable to regain control of the vehicle. The bus collided with a parked car behind it and then struck another vehicle parked in front of a massage parlour’s office. The impact pushed the second car into the building’s front, causing structural damage.

Phuket bus loses power, slams into car and shop on steep hill | News by Thaiger

While no fatalities were reported, two female passengers aboard the bus sustained minor injuries. They were promptly transported to Chalong Hospital for treatment.

Phuket bus loses power, slams into car and shop on steep hill | News by Thaiger

Officers from Karon Police Station and emergency responders arrived quickly at the scene. They cordoned off the area and began inspecting the site for evidence. Investigators interviewed witnesses and took photographs as part of their routine procedure.

Related Articles

Officers believe the vehicle’s loss of power while climbing the incline triggered the sequence of events. Officers have not yet confirmed whether mechanical failure or driver error was the root cause.

Officials confirmed that the building sustained visible damage from the vehicle’s impact, though it remains structurally sound. The parked cars also suffered significant damage, The Phuket News reported.

Phuket bus loses power, slams into car and shop on steep hill | News by Thaiger

Karon Police said they will continue the investigation and inspect the bus’s mechanical condition. Further interviews with the driver and bus company representatives are expected in the coming days. Damage claims are also being assessed.

The incident has prompted fresh concern about the safety of electric vehicles on hilly terrain and has drawn attention to the need for stricter vehicle maintenance checks, especially for public transport operating on steep routes around the island.

Police urged drivers navigating Phuket’s hilly roads to take extra caution, especially during power fluctuations or adverse weather.

Latest Thailand News
Thai vendor fined 2,000 baht after allegedly overcharging South Korean YouTubers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai vendor fined 2,000 baht after allegedly overcharging South Korean YouTubers

8 seconds ago
Phuket bus loses power, slams into car and shop on steep hill | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket bus loses power, slams into car and shop on steep hill

46 minutes ago
HIV positive Thai man accused of raping at least 7 girls | Thaiger Thailand News

HIV positive Thai man accused of raping at least 7 girls

1 hour ago
People&#8217;s Party urges tough diplomacy after border mine blast | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party urges tough diplomacy after border mine blast

1 hour ago
Choosing a school in Thailand: 10 questions every expat parent should ask on a campus tour | Thaiger Education

Choosing a school in Thailand: 10 questions every expat parent should ask on a campus tour

2 hours ago
Thai rapist arrested after Burmese victim tricks him into revealing identity | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai rapist arrested after Burmese victim tricks him into revealing identity

2 hours ago
Central Thailand civil servant’s vow fulfilled with lucky numbers | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Central Thailand civil servant’s vow fulfilled with lucky numbers

2 hours ago
Police arrest foreign rider for dangerous stunts in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Police arrest foreign rider for dangerous stunts in Phuket

2 hours ago
Phuket leads Thailand’s tourist rebound with Russian boom | Thaiger Tourism News

Phuket leads Thailand’s tourist rebound with Russian boom

2 hours ago
Foreigner steals motorbike in Phuket after petting dog (video) | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner steals motorbike in Phuket after petting dog (video)

3 hours ago
Klatham Party MP assets frozen due to online gambling links | Thaiger Thailand News

Klatham Party MP assets frozen due to online gambling links

3 hours ago
Pattaya motorbike crash kills 2 in freak handlebar tangle | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike crash kills 2 in freak handlebar tangle

3 hours ago
Bangkok dust levels spike as orange alert hits 3 districts | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok dust levels spike as orange alert hits 3 districts

4 hours ago
Thai man commits suicide in gold shop after 200,000 baht heist fails | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man commits suicide in gold shop after 200,000 baht heist fails

5 hours ago
Thai business loans expected to rise as year-end demand heats up | Thaiger Business News

Thai business loans expected to rise as year-end demand heats up

5 hours ago
PM Anutin wipes tears while comforting soldiers injured in border landmine | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin wipes tears while comforting soldiers injured in border landmine

6 hours ago
Pattaya man attacks gran with metal bar over money dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man attacks gran with metal bar over money dispute

6 hours ago
Explicit dance video from Lopburi tattoo contest triggers body-shaming debate | Thaiger Thailand News

Explicit dance video from Lopburi tattoo contest triggers body-shaming debate

6 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s booze rules baffle drinkers with surprise fines | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand’s booze rules baffle drinkers with surprise fines

6 hours ago
Police suspect murder-suicide after family of 5 found dead in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Police suspect murder-suicide after family of 5 found dead in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
Thailand vows to tear down rogue scam towers in forests | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand vows to tear down rogue scam towers in forests

7 hours ago
Speeding trailer overturns in Phatthalung, crushes traffic flow | Thaiger South Thailand News

Speeding trailer overturns in Phatthalung, crushes traffic flow

7 hours ago
Rohingya boat sinks leaving 27 dead and dozens missing | Thaiger Thailand News

Rohingya boat sinks leaving 27 dead and dozens missing

7 hours ago
Phuket duo arrested with 2,000 packs of smuggled cigarettes | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket duo arrested with 2,000 packs of smuggled cigarettes

8 hours ago
Brit and Thai arrested in Pattaya for running poppers sex toy ring | Thaiger Pattaya News

Brit and Thai arrested in Pattaya for running poppers sex toy ring

8 hours ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 12, 2025, 4:25 PM
200 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.