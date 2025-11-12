Phuket leads Thailand’s tourist rebound with Russian boom

Phuket’s tourism sector has surged ahead of other Thai regions as international arrivals, led by Russian travellers, boosted hotel occupancy and revenue.

From January to October this year, more than 4.16 million international travellers arrived directly in Phuket, bringing the island’s tourism recovery to 97.5% of pre-pandemic levels. That’s up from 4.09 million during the same period last year, according to figures from the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

Russia topped the list of source markets with 832,976 visitors, nearly double the number from India (488,387) and China (476,743). Other major contributors included Australia, the UK, Germany, Malaysia, South Korea, France, and Kazakhstan.

Suksit Suvunditkul, president of the southern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), said Phuket’s average occupancy in October was 75%, up from 71% the previous year, while average room rates jumped to 3,049 baht, compared to 2,681 baht in 2022. Occupancy is expected to reach 77% in November and December, with a further 50% spike in room rates due to High-Season demand, particularly from long-haul travellers.

“Phuket has held its ground in pricing and occupancy, even outperforming national averages.”

Suksit said that this high-season boom may see stable or slightly lower rates in early 2024, but any dips will be less dramatic than those seen during the recent low season.

Nationwide, Thailand recorded 27.6 million tourist arrivals as of November 10, a 7.14% drop year-on-year, generating 1.27 trillion baht, down 4.5% from last year. Malaysia remained the top contributor with 3.9 million visitors, followed by China, India, Russia, and South Korea, according to Bangkok Post.

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific market contracted by 13.8%, while the European market grew by 12%, highlighting a shift in travel trends.

The outlook remains optimistic, with the hotel sentiment index forecasting 67% occupancy this month. THA President Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun said hotels in the south and east are attracting stronger long-haul bookings than other regions.

He also pointed to ongoing weakness in the Chinese market, with 74% of hotel operators reporting declines in Chinese guests, while 45% saw drops in short-haul visitors. Only 37% of hotels experienced declines from long-haul markets in the fourth quarter.