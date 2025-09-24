Phuket pushes 300km pipeline plan to secure water future

Phuket officials met with consultants to discuss a proposed 300km pipeline project aimed at securing long-term water supplies for the island and nearby provinces.

The Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) Phuket Branch and Team Consulting Engineering and Management Public Co Ltd met Governor Sophon Suwannarat yesterday, September 23, to present updated findings from a feasibility study on the ambitious project.

According to officials, the scheme is designed to safeguard long-term water security while supporting the rapid growth of tourism and investment across the Andaman coast.

The project would see raw water drawn from Khlong Phum Duang, where a new weir and reservoir are planned, before being channelled to the Ton Yuan Subdistrict Waterworks Plant in Surat Thani’s Phanom district. From there, treated water would be pumped more than 300km along highway routes through Phang Nga to supply Phuket as well as Krabi.

In total, the pipeline would serve six PWA branches: Ban Ta Khun, Phang Nga, Thai Mueang, Ao Luek, Krabi and Phuket. Officials say the network would deliver a stable raw water source and boost tap-water production for households and businesses in the region.

The current study updates research conducted last year and places greater emphasis on investment costs and the potential use of a public-private partnership (PPP) model to reduce pressure on the state budget. Findings will be forwarded to the Cabinet and relevant agencies for review.

Governor Sophon welcomed the progress but underlined the importance of environmental and community concerns.

“This project is important for local development, but details still need to be carefully considered.”

He urged the PWA and its consultants to speed up assessments of potential impacts and local needs.

Officials said that Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi are expected to face rising water demand in the coming years, particularly during peak tourist seasons when existing reservoirs often run dry, reported The Phuket News.

By establishing a secure link to Ratchaprapha Dam, planners believe the three provinces can future-proof their economies against shortages, providing both residents and investors with reliable water supplies.

The PWA said further updates will be provided once the Cabinet has reviewed the proposal and funding models.