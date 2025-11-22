Phuket preps for global art splash at Thailand Biennale

Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket is making final preparations for a major international art festival set to boost tourism, as culture officials inspect venues and installation progress.

Culture Minister Sabida Thaiseth arrived on the island yesterday, November 21, to oversee preparations for the international contemporary art festival. She was joined by top Ministry of Culture officials, including Permanent Secretary Prasop Riangngen, Office of Contemporary Art and Culture (OCAC) Director Kesorn Kamnerdpetch, and Phuket’s Cultural Officer Puangphaka Chaowai, as they toured key exhibition sites and inspected the progress of art installations across the island.

The minister highlighted that the Thailand Biennale is a flagship initiative to boost cultural tourism and showcase Thai identity on the global stage.

“The Thailand Biennale is Thailand’s first international contemporary art festival and an important driver of the creative economy. Phuket 2025 will showcase Thai and international artists and strengthen Thailand’s cultural image globally.”

The fourth edition of the Biennale will take place from November 29, to April 30, 2026, across Mueang, Kathu, and Thalang districts. This year’s theme, Eternal Kalpa (Eternal Eternity), delves into the concept of enduring love and life’s fragility amid consumerism, rapid technology, and environmental change.

A total of 65 artists from 25 countries will participate, presenting works in various public spaces alongside pavilions and exhibitions. The opening ceremony, set for November 29 at Saphan Hin Public Park, is being organised by OCAC in collaboration with local authorities and private-sector partners. It will also feature a tribute in memory of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother.

Two preview installations have already drawn over 1,700 visitors, Richest Roller by National Artist Dr Kamol Tassananchalee and DHEVEENA by Professor Aree Kongpol. The pieces were co-funded by local government and private organisations, which Sabida praised as a sign of Phuket’s strong cultural unity.

The minister confirmed that installation work is more than 70% complete and that all preparations remain on schedule. Additional cultural activities will take place throughout the event period to promote public participation, according to The Phuket News.

“The Thailand Biennale, Phuket 2025 uses distinctive and unique arts and culture to promote Thailand’s positive image and create added economic value. It will help Phuket grow as a city of art and a global tourism destination.”

Officials expect at least three million visitors and up to 30 billion baht in economic benefits. Full details are available via thailandbiennale.org or the 1765 cultural hotline.

Phuket preps for global art splash at Thailand Biennale

