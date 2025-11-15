Royal order visits Phuket to back aid for the underprivileged

70 2 minutes read
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

An international chivalric order met with Phuket officials to discuss new partnerships aimed at supporting social development and local communities.

A delegation from the Order of Saint Stanislas, an international NGO with roots in European chivalric tradition, visited Phuket on Thursday, November 13, to explore community development partnerships and expand support for disadvantaged residents.

The high-profile visit took place at Phuket Provincial Hall, where the delegation was welcomed by Vice Governor Adul Chuthong. He was joined by Sukanda Phokaew, Director of Phuket Social Development and Human Security, and Kanita Sappaisan, Head of the Phuket Passport Office.

The delegation was led by Sopida Chanwichai, the Order’s Ambassador in Thailand, alongside Baron Dr Alexander Graff de Pancsova, Grand Chancellor of the Order; Baron Josef von Ritter zu Gronestein; Baroness Elisabeth Graff de Pancsova; Wolfgang Sax; and Robert Spevak, President of the Deutschmeister.

Talks centred on collaborative efforts to improve the quality of life for Phuket residents, particularly through housing initiatives for the underprivileged. The delegation expressed keen interest in expanding social aid programmes and helping address persistent local issues.

Vice Governor Adul welcomed the support, acknowledging that while Phuket thrives as a major tourist destination, the province still faces long-standing challenges such as traffic congestion and housing shortages. He said these problems require “coordinated, sustainable solutions,” and international partnerships can play a vital role.

“The province welcomes collaboration with global organisations to help create a safer and more liveable environment for both tourists and local communities.”

The Vice Governor also shared aspects of Phuket’s unique history and culture to deepen ties and enhance mutual understanding between the Order and the province. According to officials, the meeting marked a significant step in forging long-term cooperation on social development.

The visit follows the recent establishment of the Order’s Priory of Thailand, formalised during an investiture ceremony in Bangkok on November 7. Nearly 60 members of the Order travelled from Europe to attend the event, which included cultural exchanges, charitable projects, and formal proceedings over a 14-day programme, reported The Phuket News.

The founding of the Priory of Thailand is seen as a major milestone for the Order’s international expansion, which has involved more than a year of coordination with Thai officials.

The meeting was described by officials as a promising start to building a lasting partnership with the Order in support of Phuket’s most vulnerable communities.

